FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Donut Dash 10K/5K/2K
FEBRUARY 5, 8 a.m., St. Matthias Hall, 101 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. yourhometownevents.com. This race is a tasty twist on the Pajama Run. You can still wear your jammies, but this time you have doughnuts waiting at the end of the run. There will be a timed 10K/5K run or a non-timed fun run/walk on the streets of Crown Point. Awards for top three finishers in each age group.
Valentine’s 5K
FEBRUARY 6, 9 a.m. Valparaiso High School, 2727 N. Campbell, Valparaiso. runssignup.com. This is the second race in the Race the Region event. This 5K course starts at Valparaiso High School and takes you through the scenic neighborhood of Forest Park. It includes customs finishers medals and timing mats at the starting line and chip timing results for finish with live results via text and email messaging.
Frosty Five 5K or 5 Mile Run
FEBRUARY 12, 10 a.m., Studebaker Park Pavilion, 1020 McDonald St., Elkhart. runssignup.com. The 13th annual Frosty Five Run has a course that stretches across a scenic cross country-style course along the Elkart River and out into local neighborhoods.
Step Mix Up
ONGOING, 9:00-9:50 a.m. Thursdays. Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. This unique class combines intervals of step and conditioning/toning. Core segments also may be included.
Sprint
ONGOING, 6-6:30 a.m., Monday-Friday noon-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Whiting Family YMCA, 1938 Clark St., Whiting. 219.270.5091. crymca.org. This class involves high-intensity interval training on a bike. It's a short, intense style of training where the thrill and motivation comes from pushing your physical and mental limits.
Bootcamp
ONGOING, 10:00-10:50 a.m., Thursdays, GRIT Fitness Schererville, 2300 Cline Ave., Schererville. 219.864.8100. gritfitnessnwi.com. This class provides a fun full body workout. The class emphasis will be on bodyweight exercises to build core strength, tone muscle, improve balance and burn calories. Workouts also will incorporate studio equipment such as dumbbells, pilates balls, resistance bands, balance balls and gliders to take your workout to the next level.
Hometown Happenings Heroes
ONGOING, yourhometownevents.com. Hometown Happenings Running Club encourages fitness by organizing themed runs and walks. Join by paying a $20 membership or earn a free membership by running four annual events in a calendar year. Visit the website to register.