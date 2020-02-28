FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Tae Bo Fitness
ONGOING, 6:00-6:50 p.m. Thursdays, 9:30-10:20 a.m. Fridays, 8-8:50 a.m. Saturdays. GRIT Fitness Schererville, 2300 Cline Ave., Schererville. 219.864.8100. gritfitnessnwi.com. The Tae Bo exercise program was created to challenge participants on many levels. Tae Bo combines the aspects of boxing and martial arts with the rhythm of dance. Have fun while improving your strength, agility and cardiovascular health. Tae Bo is for every fitness level, it can get you started or take you to the next level.
Balance & Strength
ONGOING, 9:30-10:20 a.m., Mondays and Thursdays. Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. 219.750.1082. crymca.org. Strength, balance and flexibility are essential in maintaining a comfortable, independent life. This class will provide the tools to improve in the areas of coordination, posture and range of motion.
Treadmill Trek
ONGOING, 7:15-7:50 a.m. Saturdays. Community Hospital Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. Trekking is a treadmill-based cardio training class appropriate for both runners and walkers. It alternates between exciting speed and hill work interspersed with recovery periods.
Virtual Spring Cycling - Advanced
ONGOING, 5-5:30 a.m, Mondays. Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Ave., Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org. Sprint is a 30-minute High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) workout, using an indoor bike to achieve fast results. It’s a short, intense style of training where the thrill and motivation comes from pushing your physical and mental limit.
Well Walkers Club
ONGOING, 1 p.m., first Tuesday of the month. Wicker Park Social Center, 2125 Ridge Road, Highland. 219.392.7135. comhs.org. St. Catherine’s Hospital offers a free walking club meeting monthly at three different locations. When you join you get a free pedometer. Fun virtual and actual walking campaigns are included with health education and/or screenings. Club members who return monthly are eligible to win prizes.
Running O’ The Green
MARCH 1, 8 a.m. Bettenhausen Recreation Center, 8125 W. 171st St., Tinley Park. 708.342.4200. tinleyparkdistrict.org. This annual 8K is USATF chip timed. Split times and water will be available at the 2 and 4 mile marks. The course is in a mostly flat street course in a residential area.
Foot Pursuit 5K Trail Race
MARCH 7, 9 a.m. Sunset Hill County Park, 775 Meridian Road, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. In additional to the open race, there will be a police/fire competition. The Police/Fire/Criminal Justice Challenge takes the top three finishers from their department, combines their finishing times and uses the total to compete against other departments. Winning department receives bragging rights and a traveling trophy. This also applies to the High School Criminal Justice Programs in Indiana that will be completing against each other. Departments eligible include any department related to Police, Fire and Public Service.