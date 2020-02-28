FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

ONGOING, 5-5:30 a.m, Mondays. Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Ave., Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org. Sprint is a 30-minute High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) workout, using an indoor bike to achieve fast results. It’s a short, intense style of training where the thrill and motivation comes from pushing your physical and mental limit.

Well Walkers Club

ONGOING, 1 p.m., first Tuesday of the month. Wicker Park Social Center, 2125 Ridge Road, Highland. 219.392.7135. comhs.org. St. Catherine’s Hospital offers a free walking club meeting monthly at three different locations. When you join you get a free pedometer. Fun virtual and actual walking campaigns are included with health education and/or screenings. Club members who return monthly are eligible to win prizes.

Running O’ The Green

MARCH 1, 8 a.m. Bettenhausen Recreation Center, 8125 W. 171st St., Tinley Park. 708.342.4200. tinleyparkdistrict.org. This annual 8K is USATF chip timed. Split times and water will be available at the 2 and 4 mile marks. The course is in a mostly flat street course in a residential area.

Foot Pursuit 5K Trail Race

MARCH 7, 9 a.m. Sunset Hill County Park, 775 Meridian Road, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. In additional to the open race, there will be a police/fire competition. The Police/Fire/Criminal Justice Challenge takes the top three finishers from their department, combines their finishing times and uses the total to compete against other departments. Winning department receives bragging rights and a traveling trophy. This also applies to the High School Criminal Justice Programs in Indiana that will be completing against each other. Departments eligible include any department related to Police, Fire and Public Service.

