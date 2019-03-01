Senior Interval
ONGOING, 11:45-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Southlake Family YMCA, 1450 S. Court St., Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org. Designed for active older adults, this class offers a mix of low-impact moves with and without equipment.
Spin
ONGOING, 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Anytime Fitness Lowell, 1920 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. 219.696.1277. anytimefitness.com. This high intensity cycling class is suited for all fitness levels.
Total Body Conditioning Bootcamp
ONGOING, 6-6:45 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays, Body Max Fitness, 240 W. 79th Ave., Merrillville. 219.769.3366. bodymaxfitnesscenters.com. This fun group activity combines cardio, resistance training and mini-drills in a challenging format.
Adult Hike
MARCH 2, 9-9:45 a.m., Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian Road, Valparaiso. 219.465.3586. portercountyparks.org. Led by a naturalist, this guided hike is designed for those ages 14 and older.
Foot Pursuit 5K Trail Race
MARCH 2, 9 a.m., Sunset Hill County Park, 775 N. Meridian Road, Valparaiso. 219.241.3642. portercountysheriff.com/foot-pursuit-5k. An XYZ Trail Series race, this 14th annual 5K offers a challenge for participants, with a course that travels along a wooded trail, featuring rolling hills, unpredictable weather and fun times.
Open House at Rogue Xtrme Fitness
MARCH 2, 8-11:30 a.m., Rogue Xtrme Fitness, 2010 E. U.S. Hwy. 20, Michigan City. 219.575.1496. facebook.com/roguextrmefitness. All fitness levels are welcome to try one class or come for the whole morning during this fitness open house. Classes include strength, cardio and strength, and yoga. Equipment will be provided, but participants can bring their own mat if desired.
Pint Night Ride
MARCH 5-OCT. 29, 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Trek Store of Schererville, 651 E. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville. eventbrite.com. This weekly casual pint ride sets off from Trek Store and travels to New Oberpfalz Brewing. Participants will receive a ticket at check-in, which they can turn in at the brewery for a menu item. New Oberpfalz will make a donation of $2 per ticket to Dunes Learning Center to fund scholarships to send kids to camp.
Baby & Me Exercise Class
MARCH 6, Community Hospital Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 866.836.3477. fitnesspointe.org. This postpartum class enables new parents to share their fitness with baby ages six weeks through crawling. A postnatal fitness expert takes participants through a workout that can be done at home. Registration by phone is required.