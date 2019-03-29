Brazilian Jiu Jitsu
ONGOING, 6:45 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Team O'Connor Martial Arts, 534 Broadway, Chesterton. 219.926.5534. team-oconnor.com. Ages 10 to adult can learn this martial art, which focuses on grappling and ground fighting.
Cycling
ONGOING, 9:30-10:15 am, 5:30-6:15 pm Mondays, 8:15-9 am, 6-6:45 pm Tuesdays, 10:30-11:15 am, 5:30-6:15 pm Wednesdays, 9-9:45 am Thursdays, 9:30-10:15 am Fridays, Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chicago Heights, 100 197th Place, Chicago Heights, Illinois. 708.755.3020. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. Motivating techniques and music will allow participants to take their cycling workout to the next level.
Legs & Shoulders
ONGOING, 7:30-8 am, 1-1:30 pm Mondays, 5-5:30 pm Tuesdays, 4-4:30 pm Wednesdays, 6:30-7 pm Thursdays, 10-10:30 am Fridays, Planet Fitness Michigan City, 4067 S. Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.809.4348. planetfitness.com. This balanced session is designed to help participants build strength and improve function in their legs and shoulders.
Move & Tone
ONGOING, 8 a.m. Mondays, Thursdays Evolution Fitness Winfield, 7954 E. 108th Ave., Winfield. 219.232.4918. joinevolutionfitness.com. This cardio workout utilizes safe low-impact movements. Intervals of light weights and/or resistance bands are used to maintain heart rate and tone muscles. An ab workout and stretch/relaxation movements complete this workout.
Purple Sneakers
ONGOING, 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Anytime Fitness Schererville, 2151 U.S. 41, Schererville. 219.227.8895. anytimefitness.com. Dedicated to those age 60 and older, this fun workout is focused on balance and strength, increasing heart rate to a comfortable level and participants moving at their own pace.
Zumba Fitness
ONGOING, 6-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Body Max Fitness Center, 240 W. 79th Ave., Merrillville. 219.769.3366. bodymaxfitnesscenters.com. This Latin-inspired, calorie-burning dance fitness party will get participants moving and increase their energy level.
Spring Break Nature Hike
MARCH 29, 7-8 p.m., Oak Ridge Prairie & Oak Savannah Trail, 301 S. Colfax St., Griffith. 219.769.7275. lakecountyparks.com. All ages are welcome to explore and enjoy the early spring night-time sights and sounds. Attendees should dress for the weather as the trails will be wet this time of year. Pre-registration required.
Adult Spring Happy Hour Volleyball League
APRIL 5-JUNE 14, 6-10 p.m. Fridays, Universal Fitness, 1516 N. Main St., Crown Point. 219.661.2272. crownpoint.in.gov. Participants in this co-ed and women's division adult volleyball league will play 8 matches plus a season ending tournament. MARCH 30: Registration deadline.