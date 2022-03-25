 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
urgent

FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Get ready for 14th annual Saint Paul 5K run and walk

Runners in a past St. Paul 5K run and noncompetitive walk take off. This year's race is set for 9 a.m. April 9.

 Provided

Verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19. Advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

Ringing in Spring 5K

APRIL 2, 7:30 a.m., Valparaiso YMCA, 1201 Cumberland Crossing, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. Join the YMCA for this annual spring race where Region runners gather to kick off the spring running season. The theme this year is “Just Imagine,” and funds will be raised to support the mission of the Y. Runners are invited to dress up as their favorite character.

25th annual St. Paul 5K Spirit Run/Walk and 1/2 Mile Kids Dash

APRIL 9, 9 a.m. St. Paul Catholic School, 1755 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso. runsignup.com. The 5K will begin in the school parking lot and loop through the subdivisions of Mistwood, Old Oak and Manchester Meadows. Finishing times will be texted to participants as they finish.

Tae Bo Fitness

ONGOING, 9:30 a.m.-10:20 a.m. Mondays and Fridays, 6-6:50 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8-8:50 a.m. Saturdays. GRIT Fitness Schererville, 2300 Cline Ave., Schererville. 219.864.8100. gritfitnessnwi.com. The Tae Bo exercise program was created to challenge participants on many levels. Tae Bo combines the aspects of boxing and martial arts with the rhythm of dance. Have fun while improving your strength, agility and cardiovascular health. Tae Bo is for every fitness level, it can get you started or take you to the next level.

Yoga

APRIL 21-JUNE 2, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Plum Creek Center, 222 Schulte, Dyer. Parks registration.townofdyer.com. Get introduced to this discipline of adopting specific body postures to help lead you to a road of relaxation.

Chi Balance

ONGOING, 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. Franciscan Health Fitness Centers, 810 Michael Drive, Chesterton. 219.983.9832. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. This is a beginner class that focuses on balance, breath-work and relaxation for maximum energy and health. Appropriate for all ages.

Born to Move

ONGOING, 3:45-4:15 p.m., Thursday. Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. 219.750.1082. crymca.org. This class is aimed at youths and teens to learn foundation movement skills, improve fitness and build their confidence in self-expression.

