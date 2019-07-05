Aqua Flow
ONGOING, 8-8:45 a.m., Monday & Wednesday, Whiting Family YMCA, 1938 Clark Street, Whiting. 219.370.5091. crymca.org/whiting. This mind-body workout incorporates movements based on elements of Yoga, Tai Chi and Pilates.
Zumba for Dummies
ONGOING, 6-6:30 p.m., Thursdays, Schererville Community Center, 500 E. Joliet St., Schererville. 219.865.5530, ext. 6101. If you have never tried Zumba because you find it intimidating, this beginner class is perfect for you. This session will help you master the basics and feel more confident dancing your way to being fit. There’s no right or wrong - try it out and have fun.
RIPPED
ONGOING, 6-7 a.m., Tuesdays, Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Ave., Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org/hammond. The RIP program uses exercises from traditional strength training & matches movement to music to create a simple, fun, and effective way to strength train. Work a different muscle group with each song.
Teen/Adult Beginner Martial Arts
ONGOING, 7:15-8 p.m. Tuesdays & Thursdays. Northwest Indiana Martial Arts Academy, 7331 Mallard Lane, Schererville. 219.595.7365. Northwest Indiana Martial Arts Academy offers a range of classes for all levels. Beginner classes available for age 11 and up. Contact the academy to arrange for a free introductory class.
Vinyasa Yoga
ONGOING, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays. St. John Parks Recreation Office, 9350 Hack St. Building #2, St. John. 219.365-6465. stjohn.com. This entry level Flow and Let Go will stretch you out, create space in the body and leave you feeling blissfully awake. Warm up, get the heart pumping and the blood moving, play, explore and create, then stretch out and slip into a long, relaxing Savasana. You will reawaken with a fresh outlook, mind, body and spirit. Bring a mat and water.
Public Skate
ONGOING, 8:05-9:35 p.m. Fridays, 6:55-7:55 p.m. Saturdays, 1-2:30 p.m. Sundays. H-F Ice Arena, 777 Kedzie, Flossmoor, Ill. 708.957.0100. hfparks.com. Enjoy open ice skating time with $6 admission and $4 skate rental.
“Miles That Matter” 5K & 10K
JULY 6, 8:10 a.m., 1520 Provident Drive, Warsaw. runsignup.com. Sign up to run or walk the 5K or do a full 10K. Both courses give a view of Pike Lake and finish through Beyer Farm trail. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to help military veterans and individuals with disabilities.
Suck it up Sailor 5K
JULY 6, 8 a.m. 108 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. runsignup.com. Take part in this 5K and support the Starts and Stripes Division. Registration begins at 7 a.m.