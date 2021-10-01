FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change, class sizes may be limited, advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

NIDS Oral Cancer Awareness 5K Run/2K Walk

OCTOBER 2, 9:00 a.m., Lake County Fairgrounds, 899 Lake Street, Crown Point. runsignup.com. An estimated 10,030 individuals, in the United States, die every year from oral cancer. This statistic has remained relatively stagnant over the past 10 years. It is the Northwest Indiana Dental Society's goal to increase public awareness of oral cancer symptoms and risk factors, to increase early detection and this race is one way toward spreading awareness.

Runnin’ for Prestin & All Children

OCTOBER 2, 8 a.m., Washington Park, 115 Lake Shore Drive, Michigan City. runsignup.com. This race is in honor of Prestin Butcher and all children who face the battle against cancer. 100% of all proceeds from this race will go towards Pediatric Cancer Research at Riley's Children's Hospital in Indianapolis. Pediatric cancer research is the least funded cancer in the U.S. Daily 46 children are diagnosed and seven children die in the United States from cancer.

Field Station Frenzy Trail Run & Walk 5K