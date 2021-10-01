FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change, class sizes may be limited, advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary and some opportunities may be limited to members only.
NIDS Oral Cancer Awareness 5K Run/2K Walk
OCTOBER 2, 9:00 a.m., Lake County Fairgrounds, 899 Lake Street, Crown Point. runsignup.com. An estimated 10,030 individuals, in the United States, die every year from oral cancer. This statistic has remained relatively stagnant over the past 10 years. It is the Northwest Indiana Dental Society's goal to increase public awareness of oral cancer symptoms and risk factors, to increase early detection and this race is one way toward spreading awareness.
Runnin’ for Prestin & All Children
OCTOBER 2, 8 a.m., Washington Park, 115 Lake Shore Drive, Michigan City. runsignup.com. This race is in honor of Prestin Butcher and all children who face the battle against cancer. 100% of all proceeds from this race will go towards Pediatric Cancer Research at Riley's Children's Hospital in Indianapolis. Pediatric cancer research is the least funded cancer in the U.S. Daily 46 children are diagnosed and seven children die in the United States from cancer.
Field Station Frenzy Trail Run & Walk 5K
OCTOBER 3, 9 a.m., Chellberg Farm, 709-747 N Mineral Springs Rd, Porter. runsignup.com. Join in on this fun, scenic trail run inside the national park with a well-marked, carefully measured course. Costumes and crazy outfits are encouraged and free on-site child care is provided for all participants. It is part of the Calumet Region Striders’ Gold Cup Series. There will also be a 1K Kids Fun Run and 500 m Kids Tot Trot.
Pumpkin Dash 5K
OCTOBER 9, 9 a.m., 305 E. 400 N, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. This race features an out and back race course that is a combination of running on pavement and grass and being held in conjunction with the 9th Annual FBC Pumpkin Launch, which will feature concessions, pumpkin tossing competitions, large machine launches and a pie baking contest.
Body Flow
ONGOING, 7-7:45 a.m., Mondays-Friday. Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. 219.750.1082. crymca.org. BODYFLOW® is a new yoga class for anyone and everyone. It uses a range of movements and motion set to music that will improve your mind, your body and your life leaving you feeling calm and centered.
TRX/Barbell Fusion
ONGOING, 8-8:45 a.m. Tuesday, Valparaiso Family YMCA, 1201 Cumberland Crossing Drive, Valparaiso. 219.462.4185. valpoymca.org. This small group class will focus on strength training using both TRX® suspension trainers and barbells. Download MINDBODY: Fitness, Salon & Spa app to book spot in class.