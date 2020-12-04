FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

*It is recommended to verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19, registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.
Festivus 5K Run
DECEMBER 12. 8:30 a.m., Running Vines Winery, 119 S. Calumet Road, Chesterton. runsignup.com. This is the 12th race in the Race the Region Series hosted by Race the Region. Custom finishers medal, chipped timing, live results via text and email messaging. Advance packet pickup starting Dec. 9. Due to COVID-19, the event is limited to 400 participants with rolling start times.
BodyFlow
ONGOING, 4-4:30 a.m., Fridays. Whiting Family YMCA, 1938 Clark St., Whiting. 219.370.5091. crymca.org. This yoga class is for anyone and everyone, even beginners. It uses a range of movements and motion set to music that will improve your mind, your body and your life leaving you feeling calm and centered.
Fit Over 50
ONGOING, 7:30-8:20 a.m. Fridays, 9:30-10:20 a.m. Fridays, 8-8:50 a.m. Saturdays. GRIT Fitness Schererville, 2300 Cline Ave., Schererville. 219.864.8100. gritfitnessnwi.com. This is a low-impact class designed to give a full body workout. This class is for strength and building cardiovascular. Whether you're older than 50 or just beginning your fitness journey, this class is a great place to be.
Weighted Workout
ONGOING, 6:15-6:55 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Community Hospital Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. This body strength and muscle-firming class uses dumbbells, bands, tubing and bars for a total body workout. Reserve a place in class online 24 hours in advance.
Body Combat
ONGOING, 12:45-1:15 p.m., Wednesdays and 8-9 a.m., Thursdays. Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Ave., Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org/hammond. BODYCOMBAT is a high-energy martial arts-inspired workout. You'll learn how to punch, kick and strike your way to superior fitness and strength.
Cardio Kick
ONGOING, 8-8:50 a.m., Wednesdays, GRIT Fitness Cedar Lake, 12937 Wicker Ave., Unit E, Cedar Lake. 219.390.7600. gritfitnessnwi.com. This is a plyometric fat-burning class. Weighted bars, and a mat are used for push-ups and planks.
Boot Camp
ONGOING, 6:00-6:45 a.m., Tuesdays. Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Ave., Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org. Enlist in boot camp class, and you will be tested by performing cardio and strength-building drills using your body weight and other various pieces of equipment.
