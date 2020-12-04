FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

*It is recommended to verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19, registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

Festivus 5K Run

DECEMBER 12. 8:30 a.m., Running Vines Winery, 119 S. Calumet Road, Chesterton. runsignup.com. This is the 12th race in the Race the Region Series hosted by Race the Region. Custom finishers medal, chipped timing, live results via text and email messaging. Advance packet pickup starting Dec. 9. Due to COVID-19, the event is limited to 400 participants with rolling start times.

BodyFlow

ONGOING, 4-4:30 a.m., Fridays. Whiting Family YMCA, 1938 Clark St., Whiting. 219.370.5091. crymca.org. This yoga class is for anyone and everyone, even beginners. It uses a range of movements and motion set to music that will improve your mind, your body and your life leaving you feeling calm and centered.

Fit Over 50