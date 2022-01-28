FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19, advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

Donut Dash 10K/5K/2K

FEBRUARY 5, 8 a.m., St. Matthias Hall, 101 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. yourhometownevents.com. This race is a tasty twist on the Pajama Run. You can still wear your jammies, but this time you have doughnuts waiting at the end of the run. There will be a timed 10K/5K run or a non-timed fun run/walk on the streets of Crown Point. Awards for top three finishers in each age group.

Valentine’s 5K

FEBRUARY 6, 9 a.m. Valparaiso High School, 2727 N. Campbell, Valparaiso. runssignup.com. This is the second race in the Race the Region event. This 5K course starts at Valparaiso High School and takes you through the scenic neighborhood of Forest Park. It includes customs finishers medals and timing mats at the starting line and chip timing results for finish with live results via text and email messaging.

Frosty Five 5K or 5 Mile Run

FEBRUARY 12, 10 a.m., Studebaker Park Pavilion, 1020 McDonald St., Elkhart. runssignup.com. The 13th annual Frosty Five Run has a course that stretches across a scenic cross country-style course along the Elkhart River and out into local neighborhoods.

Mat Pilates

ONGOING, 7 - 7:55 p.m., Mondays, Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chesterton, 810 Michael Drive, Chesterton. 219.865.6969. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. This is a great workout for your core that will lengthen and strengthen your muscles, as well as improve your posture and increase your flexibility.

LesMills BODYCOMBAT

ONGOING, 8-8:30 a.m. and 11-11:45 a.m. Mondays and Fridays. Hobart Family YMCA, 601 N. 40th Place, Hobart. 219.942.2183. crymca.org. BODYCOMBAT is a high-energy martial arts-inspired workout. You'll learn how to punch, kick and strike your way to superior fitness and strength.

Fit Over 50

ONGOING, 7:30-8:20 a.m., Fridays, GRIT Fitness Schererville, 2300 Cline Ave., Schererville. 219.864.8100. gritfitnessnwi.com. This is a low impact class designed to give a full body workout. This class is for strength and building cardiovascular. Whether you're over age 50 or just beginning your fitness journey, this class is a great place to be.

POUNDÂ

ONGOING, 8:00-8:45 a.m. Thursday. Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org. POUNDÂ is the world’s first cardio jam session inspired by the infectious, energizing and sweat-dripping fun of playing drums.

