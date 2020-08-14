FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

*It is recommended to verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19.

Hometown Nite Ride

AUGUST 15, 8:30 p.m. Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St., Crown Point. yourhometownevents. This is an 11-mile, family-friendly nighttime bike ride for all ages. Ride begins at Bulldog Park and tours the city following a bike rodeo for kids 12 and younger to test their skills from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Free frozen yogurt will be provided by Cafe Fresco, and there will be prizes for most decorated and lighted bikes. The course is an out and back, non-timed 11-mile route.

Ringing in Spring 2020

AUGUST 15, 7 a.m., 1201 Cumberland Crossing, Valparaiso. ringinginspring.com. This run, which was rescheduled, celebrates wellness programs of the Valparaiso YMCA. There will be rolling start times beginning at 7 a.m. on the USATF certified course. Preregistration is required and a certification map can be found on the website. One hundred percent of proceeds benefit the Valparaiso Family YMCA.

23RD ANNUAL ST. PAUL 5K SPIRIT RUN