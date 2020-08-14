FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

*It is recommended to verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19.
Hometown Nite Ride
AUGUST 15, 8:30 p.m. Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St., Crown Point. yourhometownevents. This is an 11-mile, family-friendly nighttime bike ride for all ages. Ride begins at Bulldog Park and tours the city following a bike rodeo for kids 12 and younger to test their skills from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Free frozen yogurt will be provided by Cafe Fresco, and there will be prizes for most decorated and lighted bikes. The course is an out and back, non-timed 11-mile route.
Ringing in Spring 2020
AUGUST 15, 7 a.m., 1201 Cumberland Crossing, Valparaiso. ringinginspring.com. This run, which was rescheduled, celebrates wellness programs of the Valparaiso YMCA. There will be rolling start times beginning at 7 a.m. on the USATF certified course. Preregistration is required and a certification map can be found on the website. One hundred percent of proceeds benefit the Valparaiso Family YMCA.
23RD ANNUAL ST. PAUL 5K SPIRIT RUN
AUGUST 22nd, 8 a.m. St. Paul School, 1755 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso. runsignup.com. This 5K begins in the school parking lot and loops through Old Oak, Manchester Meadows and Mistwood subdivisions. There will be a rolling start for the race for runners to start individually or in small groups of associated participants between 8 and 9:30 a.m. The course will remain open until 10 a.m. Participants must follow all CDC safe distance guidelines.
Bench Blast
ONGOING, 8-8:50 a.m., Mondays, GRIT Fitness Cedar Lake, 12937 Wicker Ave., Unit E, Cedar Lake. 219.390.7600. gritfitnessnwi. This is an aerobic bench step workout concentrating on abs, core, upper and lower body. Weights, stability balls and resistance bands are incorporated into class.
Ripped
ONGOING, 7-7:40 a.m. Mondays. Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org/southlake. The RIP program uses exercises from traditional strength training and matches movement to music to create a simple, fun and effective way to strength train. Work a different muscle group with each song.
Adult Organ Skate
ONGOING, 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Lynwood Sport Center, 2030 Glenwood-Dyer, Lynwood. 708-474-5900. skatelynwood.com. Roller skating makes for a fun workout. Lace up your skates and head indoors where it’s air conditioned for some laps around rink to lively organ music.
Pilates
ONGOING, 10:15-10:55 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Community Hospital Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. Based on the theories of Joseph H. Pilates, this unique stretching and strengthening program will improve your alignment, coordination, strength and flexibility through specific mat work exercises that focus on abdominal control and pelvic stability.
