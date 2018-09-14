Chair Yoga
SEPT. 15, 29, 10-11 a.m., East Chicago Public Library Pastrick Branch, 1008 W. Chicago Ave., East Chicago. 219.397.5505. ecpl.org. A certified yoga instructor will guide participants through safe, fun exercises completed from a chair to improve balance and coordination while bringing peace to both mind and body.
Lorie’s Lakeside Century
SEPT. 15, 7 a.m., Liberty Bible Church, 824 N. Calumet Ave., Chesterton. lorieslakesidecentury.org. Bikers can choose from five routes—28, 38, 65, 75 or 100 miles — all traveling to Lake Michigan and the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore at this annual ride. The event kicks off with an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast and proceeds will benefit the Valparaiso Family YMCA.
Ride the Night
SEPT. 15, 6:30 p.m. registration; 7-8 p.m. ride, Wicker Memorial Park Pavilion, 2000 Ridge Road, Highland. 219.923.3666. highlandgriffithchamber.com. This family-friendly night bike ride will cover 2.2 miles of Wicker Park. A prize will be awarded for the best decorated bike.
Falling Waters 5K Classic Run/Walk
SEPT. 15, 9 a.m., Falling Waters Subdivision, 102 Levanno Drive, Crown Point. fallingwatershoa.com/5kclassic. Falling Waters' first race event will include a 5K run/walk with a scenic course featuring lakes and rolling hills.
Runnin’ for Prestin & All Children
SEPT. 15, 8 a.m., Washington Park, Michigan City. runninforprestin.com. This 5K run and 10K run/walk honors Prestin Butcher and all children who face the battle against cancer. All proceeds benefit Pediatric Cancer Research at Riley’s Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.
13th Annual Heritage Haul
SEPT. 16, 7 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 160th Place & South Park Ave., South Holland, Illinois. southholland.org. Participants in this 13th annual event can choose from a 5K, 10K or half marathon.
Cause 4Paws Gary 5K Hound Pound
SEPT. 16, 9 a.m., The Wolf Lake Pavilion, 2324 Calumet Ave., Hammond. 219.501.0635. runsignup.com. Dogs are welcome at this fourth annual walk/fun run featuring a 1K fun run and a 5K run/walk. The event also will include raffles, giveaways and a silent auction. Proceeds will benefit Cause 4Paws mission to raise money for an off-leash community dog park.
Shelter Shuffle 5K
SEPT. 16, 9 a.m., Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian Road, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. This cross country-style 5K run benefits the Porter County Animal Shelter.