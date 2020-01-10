Upper Cut
ONGOING, 8:45-9:35 a.m., Mondays, World Gym Cedar Lake, 12937 Wicker Ave., Unit E, Cedar Lake. 219.390.7600. worldgym.com/cedar-lake. With a focus on the entire torso and arms, this class is not only a great upper body builder, but also a fantastic, overall, cardiovascular calorie burner. Short bouts of stepping choreography are interspersed throughout the hour to give the upper body bits of rests from the fatiguing strength work. This is a non-stop class that leaves you sweaty and exhilarated.
H20 MOVES
ONGOING, 9-9:45 a.m. Fridays. Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Schererville, 221 U.S. Hwy. 41, Ste. A, Schererville. 219.865.6969. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. Aquatic exercise takes advantage of water as a physically supportive environment conducive to helping members improve motion and flexibility while under reduced joint stress. Aquatics can serve as a unique and advantageous alternative to other forms of physical exercise.This class was designed by the Arthritis Foundation for those individuals with impaired joint strength, range of motion or other physical challenges. The goal of this aquatic class is to increase the participants' range of motion for everyday living.
Adult Organ Skate
ONGOING, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Wednesdays, Lynwood Sport Center, 2030 Glenwood-Dyer, Lynwood. 708-474-5900. skatelynwood.com. When’s the last time you put on a pair of roller skates? Get out of the cold and spend the morning brushing up on those skating skills on this indoor rink.
Stroller Strides
ONGOING, 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, Schererville Community Center, 500 E. Joliet St. Schererville. northwestindiana.fit4mom.com. Stroller Strides is a total fitness program that ladies can do with their children. It includes power walking and intervals of strength and body toning exercises using exercise tubing, the stroller and the environment. Taught by certified and specially trained fitness instructors, it is a great workout for any level of exerciser. Stroller Strides instructors weave songs and activities into the routine designed to entertain and engage baby, while ladies are led through a series of exercises specific to her role as mom.
Vinyasa Yoga Slo-Flo
ONGOING, 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chicago Heights, 100 197th Place, Chicago Heights, Ill. 708.755.3020. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. This intentional slow but challenging class links the breath with a flowing sequence of yoga poses bringing you to a place of centered strength & ease and ends in meditation, release & relaxation.