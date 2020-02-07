FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Crush $
ONGOING, 5:15-6:00 a.m. Fridays. Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org/southlake. Myzone small group training classes will challenge and take your workouts to the next level.
Absolute Ball
ONGOING, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Mondays, Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chicago Heights, 100 197th Place, Chicago Heights, Ill. 708.755.3020. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. Sculpt abdominals using the ball for resistance while improving balance and overall strength.
Aqua Dance
ONGOING, 10-10:25 a.m., Mondays. Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. Have fun working out in the pool while dancing to various genres of music such as Polka, Country, Latin, Oldies and much more.
GRIT Athletic Advanced
ONGOING, 3-3:30 a.m, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Whiting Family YMCA, 1938 Clark St., Whiting. 219.370.5091. crymca.org. This 30-minute high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout focuses on sports conditioning to improve your overall athletic performance.
Family Swim
ONGOING, 12-6:30 a.m, Sundays. Whiting Family YMCA, 1938 Clark St., Whiting. 219.370.5091. crymca.org. Get some swim time in with the kids. It’s a great way to stay active when it’s cold outside!
Frosty Five 5K
FEBRUARY 8, 10 a.m. Studebaker Park Pavilion, 1020 McDonald Street, Elkhart. stonesouppromotions.com. Shake off the winter blues with a bit of fun and camaraderie in the cold. There will be a roaring fire, hot coca, coffee and snack at the finish inside a cabin in the park. Race is on a flat, scenic, tree-lined, gravel path with sections of roads/pavement.
Valentine’s 5K
FEBRUARY 9, 9 a.m. Valparaiso High School Field House, 2727 North Campbell Street, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. This 5K course starts on Campbell Street and takes you through the scenic neighborhood of Forest Park and finish on the indoor track of Valparaiso High School. This a Race the Region event (#2 in the series).
Extra Mile 5K Spring Training
FEBRUARY 11 - APRIL 7, 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays. Extra Mile Fitness Company, 1330 E. Lincolnway, Valparaiso. 219.286.3606. runsignup.com. All paces and abilities are welcome for this training program for first-time 5K participants to well-seasoned runners. The program is designed by certified coaches and includes support throughout the program via email newsletters, private FB group, Final Surge Online training platform and unlimited access to coaches for personalized questions.