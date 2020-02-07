FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Frosty Five 5K

FEBRUARY 8, 10 a.m. Studebaker Park Pavilion, 1020 McDonald Street, Elkhart. stonesouppromotions.com. Shake off the winter blues with a bit of fun and camaraderie in the cold. There will be a roaring fire, hot coca, coffee and snack at the finish inside a cabin in the park. Race is on a flat, scenic, tree-lined, gravel path with sections of roads/pavement.

Valentine’s 5K

FEBRUARY 9, 9 a.m. Valparaiso High School Field House, 2727 North Campbell Street, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. This 5K course starts on Campbell Street and takes you through the scenic neighborhood of Forest Park and finish on the indoor track of Valparaiso High School. This a Race the Region event (#2 in the series).

Extra Mile 5K Spring Training

FEBRUARY 11 - APRIL 7, 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays. Extra Mile Fitness Company, 1330 E. Lincolnway, Valparaiso. 219.286.3606. runsignup.com. All paces and abilities are welcome for this training program for first-time 5K participants to well-seasoned runners. The program is designed by certified coaches and includes support throughout the program via email newsletters, private FB group, Final Surge Online training platform and unlimited access to coaches for personalized questions.

