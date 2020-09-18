FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Editor's note: It is recommended to verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19.
6th Annual Christmas Without Cancer Virtual 5K
SEPTEMBER 19-26, any time during the 9/19-9/26 time frame, anywhere. Christmas Without Cancer is a nonprofit that provides Christmas presents, gift cards for gas, groceries, medications and more for families in the Chicago Southland area facing cancer to help them better enjoy the season. This year the race is shifting to a virtual event to help keep everyone safe. Participants can post their own results online. Visit runsignup.com.
The Fast & The Furriest 5K Run and 5K Dog Walk (with virtual option)
SEPTEMBER 19, 8 a.m., Rogers Lakewood Park, 5502 Campbell St., Valparaiso. Begin Again Rescue is hosting the 2nd Annual Fast and Furriest 5K as an in-person event with an option to complete the race virtually. The in-person event will follow CDC social distancing and safety guidelines and include rolling start times beginning at 8 a.m. The race will take place on a challenging, partially paved and partially wooded trail. Light refreshments will be available after the 5K. Visit runsignup.com.
Village of South Holland Fun Run
SEPTEMBER 19, 7 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 500 E. 160th Place, South Holland. Visit raceroster.com. This 5K run/walk replaces the annual Heritage Haul due to COVID-19. There will be staggered start times, beginning at 7 a.m.
Calumet Park Light the Darkness 5K Run
SEPTEMBER 26, 8 a.m. Calumet Park Cemetery, 2305 W. 73rd Ave., Merrillville. Visit runsignup.com. The Calumet Park Light the Darkness 5K supports suicide prevention, and there will be a guest speaker, Dr. Lisa Gold, at the event. Register online or by calling 219-769-8803.
Body Combat
ONGOING, 6-6:30 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays. Whiting Family YMCA, 1938 Clark St., Whiting. 219.370.5091. BODYCOMBAT is a high-energy martial arts-inspired workout. You'll learn how to punch, kick and strike your way to superior fitness and strength. Visit crymca.org to register.
Disc Golf at Lemon Lake County Park
ONGOING, 6322 W. 133rd Ave, Crown Point. lakecountyparks.com. Whether you’re new to the sport or a pro, Lemon Lake Flight Center Disc Golf is a fun place to get outdoors for some fun. Disc golf is similar to traditional golf but instead of hitting golf balls, players throw Frisbee-like discs into a basket. It’s easy to learn, and there are five courses to play on. Contact the pro center for more information at 219-771-3472.
Aqua Fitness
ONGOING, 9-9:45 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesday, Thursdays. Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219.663.5810. Aqua Fitness is an invigorating workout in shallow water designed to promote cardiovascular fitness, muscular strength, endurance and flexibility. Visit crymca.org to register.
