FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Editor's note: It is recommended to verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19.

6th Annual Christmas Without Cancer Virtual 5K

SEPTEMBER 19-26, any time during the 9/19-9/26 time frame, anywhere. Christmas Without Cancer is a nonprofit that provides Christmas presents, gift cards for gas, groceries, medications and more for families in the Chicago Southland area facing cancer to help them better enjoy the season. This year the race is shifting to a virtual event to help keep everyone safe. Participants can post their own results online. Visit runsignup.com.

The Fast & The Furriest 5K Run and 5K Dog Walk (with virtual option)