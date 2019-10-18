TBT (Throwback Thursdays)
ONGONG, 9 a.m., H-F Racquetball & Fitness Club, 2920 183rd Street, Homewood, Ill. 708.799.1323. hfracquetandfitness.com. This fun retro class is high energy but low impact, made up of easy-to-follow, pattern-based choreography. High impact layers will be offered in short bursts to challenge the more experienced exerciser. Class will finish with a variety of strength or ab work.
Muscle Strengthening Class
ONGOING, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. St. Catherine Hospital, 4321 Fir St., East Chicago. 219-392-1700. comhs.org. The muscle training program provides a variety of exercises that aim to improve balance, tone strength and more.
FUNctional Flow
ONGOING, 8-8:40 a.m. Tuesdays. Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. This class will focus on improving balance, agility, coordination, strength, flexibility and endurance, which will help you function more effectively and efficiently.
Piloxing
ONGOING, 7-8 p.m., Eisenhower Fitness Center, 2550 178th Street, Lansing, Ill. lanoakparkdistrict.org. This class uniquely mixes pilates and boxing moves into a fat-torching, musical sculpting, core-centric workout that is both fun and challenging. It blends the power, speed and agility of boxing with the beautiful sculpting and flexibility of pilates. It also incorporates the use of weighted gloves, which add to the workout by toning arms and maximizing cardiovascular health. Next session runs October 29-December 3.
You have free articles remaining.
Grub Run/Walk 5K
OCTOBER 19, 9 a.m., Valplayso Park, 1400 E. Glendale, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. First Christian Church is hosting the 5K to raise funds and awareness of the ongoing struggle with hunger in Valparaiso. The course will feature a flat and fast loop around the area neighborhoods. All proceeds benefit he local food pantry.
R.I.P. 5K Trail Run
OCTOBER 19, 5 p.m., 1810 N 500 W, LaPorte. runsignup.com. The second Run in Panic (R.I.P.) 5K Trail Run will help support the Center Township Fire Department. The timed, scenic race happens in the evening with a post race party and awards ceremony that includes a bonfire, music, food and beverages.
Valparaiso Half Marathon and Valpo 5K
OCTOBER 20, 8:30 a.m., 951 Eastport Center Drive, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. Hosted by Race the Region, the event benefits United Way of Porter County. This is the 10th race in the Race the Region series.
Glow Ride
OCTOBER 19, 7 p.m., Wolf Lake Memorial Park, 2324 Calumet Ave., Hammond. 219-902-5980. www.facebook.com/events/428699114401670/. The 3rd Annual Glow Ride is a fun six-mile bicycle ride through the beautiful Wolf Lake Trails. Registration and participation are free. Online waiver must be complete before the event and helmets, bike reflectors and headlights are required.