FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Extra Mile NWI - Shop Small 5K Fun Run/Walk
NOVEMBER 27, 7:30 a.m., Extra Mile Fitness Company, 1330 E. Lincolnway, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. This free event helps to kick off the holiday shopping season with Shop Small Saturday. The first 10 people to spend $300 or more will receive a tote filled with goodies, and all purchases over $150 will receive a gift with purchase while supplies last. There will be other specials and free gift wrapping.
Chicago Gaelic Park Carriage Challenge 5K/1.5 Mile Walk
NOVEMBER 28, 10 a.m. Chicago Gaelic Park, 6119 W. 147th St., Oak Forest, Illinois. racetime.info. This race has an indoor, heated prep/waiting area with bathrooms and at finish a food table with hot soup. Discounted entry for families and students. Proceeds go to Chicago Gaelic Park Charities.
Reason for the Season Run
NOVEMBER 27, 8:30 a.m., American Reformed Church, 1021 S. Halleck St., DeMotte. runsignup.com. This 5K run and walk is a Thanksgiving weekend tradition. After crossing the finish line, participants can grab a doughnut. Proceeds will support the Backpack Program for local students, designed to meet the needs of hungry children on weekends when resources are not available. There also will be a free kids run at 9:30 a.m. following the awards.
Winter Photo Walk
DECEMBER 4, 9 a.m., Gabis Arboretum, 450 W. 100 N., Valparaiso. 219.462.0025. pnw.edu. Head out for a morning hike with your smartphone or camera and learn how to take some nature photos along the way.
Aqua Fitness
ONGOING, 8-8:45 a.m., Mondays. Whiting Family YMCA, 1938 Clark St., Whiting. 219.270.5091. crymca.org. Aqua Fitness is an invigorating workout in shallow water designed to promote cardiovascular fitness, muscular strength, endurance and flexibility.
Yoga Flow
ONGOING, 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. Franciscan Health Fitness Centers, 810 Michael Drive, Chesterton. 219.983.9832. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. Yoga Flow links hatha yoga poses together to create an active, flowing style. This class will help improve strength, flexibility, endurance and balance. Modifications and principles of alignment are given to allow participants to stay safe, yet to feel challenged. All levels welcome.
Silver Sneakers
ONGOING, 9:00-9:50 a.m., Tuesdays, GRIT Fitness Schererville, 2300 Cline Ave., Schererville. 219.864.8100. gritfitnessnwi.com. Have fun and move to the music through a variety of exercises designed to increase muscular strength, range of movement and activities for daily living. Hand-held weights, elastic tubing and a silver sneakers ball are offered for resistance. A chair is available if needed for seated or standing support.