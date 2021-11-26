FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Extra Mile NWI - Shop Small 5K Fun Run/Walk

NOVEMBER 27, 7:30 a.m., Extra Mile Fitness Company, 1330 E. Lincolnway, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. This free event helps to kick off the holiday shopping season with Shop Small Saturday. The first 10 people to spend $300 or more will receive a tote filled with goodies, and all purchases over $150 will receive a gift with purchase while supplies last. There will be other specials and free gift wrapping.

Chicago Gaelic Park Carriage Challenge 5K/1.5 Mile Walk

NOVEMBER 28, 10 a.m. Chicago Gaelic Park, 6119 W. 147th St., Oak Forest, Illinois. racetime.info. This race has an indoor, heated prep/waiting area with bathrooms and at finish a food table with hot soup. Discounted entry for families and students. Proceeds go to Chicago Gaelic Park Charities.

Reason for the Season Run