FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19. Advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

St. Stan’s/Trail Creek 5K Run & Walk

OCTOBER 10, 8:30 a.m., Edgemoor & Whippoorwill Streets, Trail Creek. runsignup.com. All proceeds will benefit the St. Stanislaus Parish Renaissance Campaign for much-needed repairs at St. Stanislaus Parish. Pre-register by October 9.

Pumpkin Dash 5K

OCTOBER 10, 9 a.m., Faith Evangelical Bible Church, 305 E. 400 N., Valparaiso. runsignup.com. Early packet pick-up will be available Friday, October 9 at the Extra Mile Fitness co., 1330 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. On-site packet pick-up on race day from 7:30-8:45 a.m. To allow for safe distancing there will be timing mats at starting line. The race is being held in conjunction with the 9th Annual Faith Evangelical Bible Church Pumpkin Launch starting at 10:30a.m. with concession stands, hand pumpkin tossing competitions, large machine launches and a pie baking contest.

St. Thomas More School Virtual Fall Run