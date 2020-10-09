FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19. Advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary and some opportunities may be limited to members only.
St. Stan’s/Trail Creek 5K Run & Walk
OCTOBER 10, 8:30 a.m., Edgemoor & Whippoorwill Streets, Trail Creek. runsignup.com. All proceeds will benefit the St. Stanislaus Parish Renaissance Campaign for much-needed repairs at St. Stanislaus Parish. Pre-register by October 9.
Pumpkin Dash 5K
OCTOBER 10, 9 a.m., Faith Evangelical Bible Church, 305 E. 400 N., Valparaiso. runsignup.com. Early packet pick-up will be available Friday, October 9 at the Extra Mile Fitness co., 1330 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. On-site packet pick-up on race day from 7:30-8:45 a.m. To allow for safe distancing there will be timing mats at starting line. The race is being held in conjunction with the 9th Annual Faith Evangelical Bible Church Pumpkin Launch starting at 10:30a.m. with concession stands, hand pumpkin tossing competitions, large machine launches and a pie baking contest.
St. Thomas More School Virtual Fall Run
OCTOBER 30-NOVEMBER 7, any time, anywhere. runsignup.com. Pick your path and set out for a 5K run or 1-mile walk to benefit St. Thomas More School. Record your time and take pictures along the way. In addition to finisher medals there will be creativity awards for craziest outfit, running route, school spirit and more.
I Am the Storm distance challenge
NOW THROUGH DECEMBER 31, any time, anywhere. runsignup.com. Register for either the 5K run/walk or the 100 mile distance challenge. The event is a celebration of strength and ability to overcome obstacles and challenge mountains that lie before us. Participants are invited to run in honor of a friend of loved own, celebrating a victory over cancer or other health challenges or abuse. Race swag will be mailed and event will happen virtually.
Body Flow
ONGOING, 7-7:45 a.m., Thursdays. Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org. BODYFLOW® is a new yoga class for anyone and everyone. It uses a range of movements and motion set to music that will improve your mind, your body and your life leaving you feeling calm and centered.
Guts and Butts
ONGOING, 11:15-11:45 a.m., Mondays, GRIT Fitness Schererville, 2300 Cline Ave., Scherervile. 219.864.8100. gritfitnessnwi.com. This high-intensity class is designed to target the core and legs with extra emphasis on the gluteus.
Aqua Fitness
ONGOING, 8-8:45 a.m, Saturdays. Whiting Family YMCA, 1938 Clark St., Whiting. 219.370.5091. crymca.org. Aqua Fitness is an invigorating workout in shallow water designed to promote cardiovascular fitness, muscular strength, endurance and flexibility.
