Aquacise Arthritis
ONGOING, 10-10:45 a.m., Whiting Family YMCA, 1938 Clark St., Whiting. 219.370.5091. crymca.org/whiting. Open to anyone with arthritis, this program is designed to help relieve the pain and stiffness caused by arthritis with gentle activities in the pool.
FIT4 LIFE
ONGOING, 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays, 8:45 a.m. Thursdays, Troybuilt Fitness, 3440 W. Dunes Hwy., Michigan City. 773.383.4371. troybuiltfitness.com. Designed for seniors age 60 and older, this workout combines strength training, non-impact aerobics and stretching to increase joint range of motion and improve your ability to perform the activities of daily living.
Fit4Mom
ONGOING, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Lincoln Community Center, 2450 Lincoln St., Highland. 219.682.8759. northwestindiana.fit4mom.com. The country's largest fitness program for new moms to get in shape and have fun with baby, classes offer a stroller workout that combines power walking and intervals of body toning using the stroller, the environment and exercise tubes.
Open Skate
ONGOING, hours vary, Midwest Training and Ice Center, 10600 White Oak Ave., Dyer. 219.558.8811. midwesttrainingandice.com. NWI's largest state-of-the-art training facility offers open skate sessions at its Olympic-size ice arena.
Strength & Core
ONGOING, 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, MWM Fitness, 103 North Main St., Crown Point. 219.689.1106. mwmfitness.com. Participants can build muscle and strengthen their core at this class.
First Day Hike
JAN. 1, 10-12 p.m., Indiana Dunes State Park, 1600 N. 25 E., Chesterton. 219.926.1390. dnr.in.gov. A naturalist will lead this 1.5-mile hike to start the New Year connecting to the outdoors and exploring the park's landscape and history from the three tallest dunes. The hike will conclude with warm drinks, snacks and a campfire.
Race the Region Resolution Run 5K
JAN. 1, 10 a.m., Valparaiso University Athletics and Recreation Center, 1009 Union St., Valparaiso. runsignup.com. Runners can start off on the right foot in 2019 with the first race of the year and the 2018 Race the Region series.
HIIT Training
JAN. 9-FEB. 13, 6:15-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays, Eisenhower Fitness & Community Center, 2550 178th St., Lansing. 708.474.8552. lanoakparkdistrict.org. Focused on increasing participants' heart rates to the max and keeping it there, HIIT sessions are efficient cardio exercises that increase the amount of calories burnt. JAN. 2: Registration deadline.