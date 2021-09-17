FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change, class sizes may be limited, advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

Hub City Races: Half Marathon & 5K

SEPTEMBER 19, 7:30 a.m., Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St., Crown Point. runsignup.com. This race is in its seventh year and is a chip-timed, flat course that begins and ends in the scenic wooded park and travels along the streets of historic Crown Point.

Scarecrow Stampede

SEPTEMBER 25, 8 a.m., 309 School Drive, Wanatah. runsignup.com. This 5K run or 3K walk is part of the fun Wanatah Scarecrow Festival. Race day packet pickup begins at 6:30 a.m. No dogs, strollers, bicycles, in-line skates, scooters or wheeled vehicles allowed on the course.

Calumet Park Light the Darkness 5K Run

SEPTEMBER 25, 8 a.m., Calumet Park Cemetery, 2305 W. 73rd Ave., Merrillville. 219.769.8803. runsignup.com. This walk/run is held to bring awareness to suicide prevention. Guest speaker will be Dr. Lisa Gold.

Unite the World 5K Run and Walk