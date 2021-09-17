FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change, class sizes may be limited, advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary and some opportunities may be limited to members only.
Hub City Races: Half Marathon & 5K
SEPTEMBER 19, 7:30 a.m., Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St., Crown Point. runsignup.com. This race is in its seventh year and is a chip-timed, flat course that begins and ends in the scenic wooded park and travels along the streets of historic Crown Point.
Scarecrow Stampede
SEPTEMBER 25, 8 a.m., 309 School Drive, Wanatah. runsignup.com. This 5K run or 3K walk is part of the fun Wanatah Scarecrow Festival. Race day packet pickup begins at 6:30 a.m. No dogs, strollers, bicycles, in-line skates, scooters or wheeled vehicles allowed on the course.
Calumet Park Light the Darkness 5K Run
SEPTEMBER 25, 8 a.m., Calumet Park Cemetery, 2305 W. 73rd Ave., Merrillville. 219.769.8803. runsignup.com. This walk/run is held to bring awareness to suicide prevention. Guest speaker will be Dr. Lisa Gold.
Unite the World 5K Run and Walk
SEPTEMBER 25, 9 a.m., Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St., Crown Point. flipcause.com. The run is organized for the community and local businesses to unite to help those in need. It will raise funds to support homelessness, helping small businesses and support community projects.
Great Pumpkin Dash
SEPTEMBER 25, 8 a.m., Randolph Park, 11900 Randolph Street, Winfield. runsignup.com. Put on your Halloween costume and take part in this 5K run or walk on a road course through residential neighborhoods. No bicycles, in-line skates or scooters allowed. For race questions, email dpetersen@winfield.in.gov.
Brewfest Fun Run/Walk
SEPTEMBER 29, 6:30 p.m., Brewfest, 8347 Kennedy Ave., Highland. thedriven.net/cs/calstrider. All paces are welcome for this free fun run or walk on the bike path. Do any distance you want. Most people do 2-5 miles. Event organized by Calumet Region Striders NWI.
The Trip
ONGOING, 12:30-1:15 p.m. and 4-4:45 p.m., Sundays. Whiting Family YMCA, 1938 Clark St., Whiting. 219.270.5091. crymca.org. This is a totally unique workout experience that combines a multi-peak cycling workout with a journey through digitally created worlds.
Guts and Butts
ONGOING, 6:30-7 a.m., Thursdays, GRIT Fitness Schererville, 2300 Cline Ave., Schererville. 219.864.8100. gritfitnessnwi.com. This high-intensity class is designed to target the core and legs with extra emphasis on the gluteus.