CardioXFit
ONGOING, 5:15 a.m.-6:15 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fitness Premier Crete, 1379 Main St., Crete. 708.367.0707. fitnesspremierclubs.com. Participants will feel the burn during this cardio workout.
New Wave Strength Swim Class
ONGOING, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Franciscan Health Fitness Center, 100 197th Place, Chicago Heights, Illinois. 708.755.1351. chparkdistrict.net. Participants can workout in the water with sprint bells, noodles and resistance tubing with a burst of cardio and power moves during this aquatic workout.
Roll & Recovery
ONGOING, 7-7:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Ave., Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org. Using a foam roller can help improve flexibility, function and performance, as well as reduce injuries. A stretching session will follow to enhance flexibility.
Barre Class
THROUGH FEB. 6, 6-6:50 p.m. Wednesdays, LaPorte Civic Auditorium Banquet Room, 1001 Ridge St., La Porte. 219.326.9600. cityoflaporte.com. Combining the elements of ballet, pilates and yoga, this barre workout is designed to create long, lean, dancer-like physiques. The exercises rely mainly on using body weight for resistance and challenging core stability and balance.
BYO Snowshoe Hike
JAN. 12, 10-11:30 a.m., Gibson Woods Nature Preserve, 6201 Parrish Ave., Hammond. 219.844.3188. lakecountyparks.com. This guided snowshoe hike will offer a view of the Gibson Woods in winters. Participants should bring their own snowshoes. If there is not enough snow for snowshoeing, a traditional hike will be offered instead.
Frosty Forest Run
JAN. 12, 9 a.m., Forest Park Golf Course, 1155 Sheffield Drive, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. This XYZ trail race will feature a 6K course that is completely off road. A post-race party will feature pastries, warm beverages and fellowship with fellow trail runners.
SoulCore Exercise
JAN. 12, 9 a.m., Queen of All Saints Legacy Center, 1719 E. Barker Ave., Michigan City. 219.872.9196. soulcore.com. Pairing core strengthening, stretching and functional movement with the prayers of the rosary, this sensory experience combines candlelight, music, scripture and movement to nourish body, mind and soul and encourage deeper reflection on the virtues of the rosary. Exercises can be done from a chair if needed. Participants should bring an exercise mat but can email bgarwood2@hotmail.com if they need to borrow a mat.
Winter Open House (contingent on government shutdown)
JAN. 12, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Dunes Learning Center, 700 Howe Road, Chesterton. 219.395.9555. duneslearningcenter.org. This free day of family outdoor adventures will include themed hikes, snowshoe fun, nature crafts, live music, hot chocolate, cookies and more.