Popcorn Panic 5-Mile Run & 5K Run/Walk
SEPT. 8, 7:20 a.m. 5-mile run; 7:30 a.m. 5K run/walk, Central Park Plaza, 63 Lafayette St., downtown Valparaiso. 219.462.5144. valpoparks.org. The Popcorn Festival kicks off with a 5-mile run and a 5K run/walk offering a scenic tour of Valparaiso. An awards ceremony follows the race, plus the Popcorn Parade and Popcorn Festival activities.
Ride the Wave Regatta
SEPT. 8, launch times vary, Washington Park, Michigan City. ridethewaveregatta.com. This 11th annual regatta will offer participants a way to test their skills and enjoy time with fellow paddlers on one of four courses—an 18-mile Lake Michigan course, an 8-mile Lake Michigan short course, an 8-mile Trail Creek course for canoes and a 3.5-mile recreational course.
Hometown Happenings Hub City Races
SEPT. 9, 7:30 a.m. 20-mile; 8 a.m. half marathon/5K, Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St., Crown Point. 219.662.9840. hubcityhalf.com. Runners can choose between three out-and-back, chip start-timed courses—20 miles, a half marathon or 5K—that travel through the streets of scenic Crown Point with music along the route.
Race to the Rescue
SEPT. 9, start times vary, The Pavilion at Wolf Lake Memorial Park, 2324 Calumet Ave., Hammond. 219.659.7678. active.com. Hammond's premiere bicycle race will honor first responders with a 9K run, 5K run/walk, a cycling road race, a 9K fun bike ride and a kids' race. All proceeds benefit local charities selected by the Hammond police and fire charities.
Balance & Strength
ONGOING, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday, Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. 219.750.1082. crymca.org/griffith. Essential in maintaining a comfortable, independent life, strength, balance and flexibility are the focus of this class, which will provide the tools to improve in these areas.
Core
ONGOING, times vary, Monday, Wednesday-Friday, Planet Fitness, 4067 S. Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.809.4348. planetfitness.com. This workout is designed to tighten and tone the abdominals, obliques and low back.
Group Cycling
ONGOING, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Anytime Fitness St. John, 10845 Maple Lane, St. John. 219.365.2511. facebook.com/anytimefitnessstjohn. This high-energy cycling class is designed to get the heart pumping.
Yoga
ONGOING, times and days vary, Fitness Premier Crete, 1379 Main St., Crete, Illinois. 708.367.0707. fitnesspremierclubs.com. Participants can stretch and lengthen during this yoga class.