FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19, advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.
St. Thomas More School Virtual Fall Run
OCTOBER 30-NOVEMBER 7, any time, anywhere. runsignup.com. Pick your path and set out for a 5K run or 1-mile walk to benefit St. Thomas More School. Record your time and take pictures along the way. In addition to finisher medals there will be creativity awards for craziest outfit, running route, school spirit and more.
Witches in the Woods 5K/2K
OCTOBER 30, 6 p.m., Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St., Crown Point. yourhometownevents.com. This night time race takes you through the trees and along the fairgrounds at night. There will be awards for top finishers as well as best costume contest for the kids. Stay for the bonfire and ghost stories. The event supports Mommy’s Haven and their Earn While You Learn program.
20th annual Runnin’ with the Irish 5K
OCTOBER 31, 8 a.m., 1600 N CR-25 East Chesterton. runsignup.com. No on-site registration will take place and online registration closes at noon on October 30. A rolling start will take place with starting line open from 7:30-9 a.m. to create a safer race environment.
Pandamit Marathon and Half Marathon
NOVEMBER 1, 7 a.m., 1415 S. 23rd St., Chesterton. runsignup.com. This will be race #11 in the Race the Region series and replaces the Fall Frolic in the series. It has a certified race course. Marathon starting line opens at 7 a.m., the half marathon starting line will open at 8 a.m. Both races will utilize rolling start times. Race course remains open until 2 p.m.
Field Station Frenzy Trail Run & Walk 5K and Kiddie Fun Runs
NOVEMBER 7, 8 a.m, Chelberg Farm, Indiana Dunes National Park, 709 N. Mineral Springs Road, Porter. runsignup.com. This fun, scenic trail run and walk takes place inside the new national park with a well-marked, carefully-measured course with professional chip timing. Costumes are encouraged. The run supports nature-based early childhood education. There will be rolling start times beginning at 8-9 a.m. The 1K Kids Fun Run and 500-Meter Kids Tot Trot have a start anytime between 8-10 a.m. Registration must be done online. No on-site payments can be made.
Jail Break 5K Run
NOVEMBER 7, 8:30 a.m., 226 S. Main Street, Crown Point. runsignup.com. T-shirt for all pre-registered participants. Awards for first place overall male and female, top two in a number of age groups and fastest law enforcement participant. All proceeds from this run go to The Old Sheriff’s House Foundation.
National Take a Hike Day
NOVEMBER 17, 8-10 a.m., Vollmer Road Grove, 4215 Vollmer Road (Vollmer Road west of Crawford Ave near Country Club Hills), Matteson, Ill. fpdcc.com. Celebrate National Take a Hike Day with a guided walk through the wood at Vollmer Road Grove. All participants are required to wear masks and practice physical distancing. Registration is required.
Vinyasa Yoga
ONGOING, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org. This is a Vinyasa-style dynamic flow class, with a faster sequence using breath to movement connection. Classes can include sun salutations, standing poses, arm balances, core strengthening, backbends, hip openers and inversions.
ROWSUP
ONGOING, 8-8:45 a.m., H-F Racquet & Fitness Club, 2920 W. 183rd St., Homewood. 708.799.1323. hfracquetandfitness.com. ROWSUP (Reps On Water Stand Up Paddleboard) is focused on increasing your core strength. This class uses stand up paddle boards in our 3’6” depth pool to combine water and fitness movements. This is one of the best low impact workouts you can receive. While maintaining balance on the water, thereby activating all of the little twitch fibers from your toes on up, your core muscles are constantly in motion.
