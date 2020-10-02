FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

I Am the Storm Distance Challenge

NOW THROUGH DECEMBER 31, any time, anywhere. runsignup.com. Register for either the 5K run/walk or the 100 mile distance challenge. The event is a celebration of strength and ability to overcome obstacles and challenges that lie before us. Participants are invited to run in honor of a friend of loved one, celebrating a victory over cancer or other health challenges or abuse. Race swag will be mailed and event will happen virtually.

Disc golf at Lemon Lake County Park

ONGOING, 6322 W. 133rd Ave, Crown Point. lakecountyparks.com. Whether you’re brand new to the sport or a pro, Lemon Lake Flight Center Disc Golf is a nice place for some outdoor fun. Disc golf is similar to traditional golf, but instead of hitting golf balls into holes, players throw frisbee-like discs into a basket. It’s easy to learn and there are five courses to play on, so there's something for all levels. Contact the pro center for more information at 219-771-3472.

Aqua Bootcamp

ONGOING, 8:00-8:45 a.m. Saturdays. Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Avenue, Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org. Prepare to be challenged by the resistance of the water in these Aqua Bootcamp sessions. Adults of all ages can benefit from this high intensity, interval workout using resistance equipment for an additional challenge.

