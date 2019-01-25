Aqua Toning
ONGOING, 9-9:45 a.m. Fridays, Whiting Family YMCA, 1938 Clark St., Whiting. 219.370.5091. crymca.org/whiting. This class is designed to strengthen the core and help with balance by using grounded and anchored movements in the water.
Bike & Tone
ONGOING, 10-10:55 a.m. Wednesdays, 9:30-10:25 a.m. Saturdays, Community Hospital Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. comhs.org. Participants will cycle for 40 minutes and then tone up their muscles with light resistance equipment for an additional 15 minutes.
Move & Tone
ONGOING, 8 a.m. Thursdays, Evolution Fitness Winfield, 7954 E. 108th Ave., Winfield. 219.232.4918. joinevolutionfitness.com. This cardio workout utilizes safe low-impact movements. Intervals of light weights and/or resistance bands are used to maintain heart rate and tone muscles. An ab workout and stretch/relaxation movements complete this workout.
Power Pump
ONGOING, 9:30-10:20 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Portage Township YMCA, 3100 Willowcreek Road, Portage. 219.762.9622. ymcaofportage.org. This strength training class challenges all major muscle groups using weight room exercises. Participants can shape, tone and strengthen the entire body using high repetition movements with the weights.
Open Skate and Open Hockey
THROUGH MARCH 1, hours vary, William E. Urschel Pavilion, 70 Lafayette St., Valparaiso. 219.548.4888. centralparkplazavalpo.com. The 80-by-120-foot outdoor ice rink offers open skate and open hockey hours throughout the winter. The pavilion features a concession stand, locker rental and more.
Barre Class
JAN. 26, 11 a.m.-noon, Civic Auditorium Lower Level, 1001 Ridge St., La Porte. 219.326.9600. cityoflaporte.com/450/winterfest. No dance background is required for this free barre workout, which is designed to give participants a long, lean dancer-like physique.
Zumba Master Class
JAN. 26, 7-8:30 p.m., Mari Z Fitness, 425 Joliet St., Dyer. 773.203.4528. marizfitness.com. In honor of Mari's birthday, this Zumba Master Class will feature four licensed Zumba Jammers.
Yoga
JAN. 27, 10-11 a.m. Sundays, Brincka Cross Gardens, 427 E. Furness Road, Michigan City. 219.465.3586. portercountyparks.org/athleticprograms. Participants can enjoy a relaxing hour of yoga at the serene Brincka Cross Gardens. Class takes place inside the house. Participants should bring a mat, towel and water. Additional dates: FEB. 24, MARCH 24, APRIL 14, MAY 19, JUNE 23, JULY 14, AUG. 18, SEPT. 15, OCT. 13, NOV. 17, DEC. 15.