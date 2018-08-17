Circuit Training
ONGOING, 9-9:45 a.m. Thursdays, La Porte County Family YMCA Michigan City Elston Branch, 1202 Spring St. Door K, Michigan City. 219.221.4055. lpymca.org. For all ages and fitness levels, this program is designed to improve strength and muscle tone with a circuit of strength training machines and free weights in the weight room.
Class Pass Program
ONGOING, Community Hospital Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. comhs.org. Not a Fitness Pointe member? This program allows non-members to participate in select group exercises—including Aqua Tone, Bike and Tone, Cycle, Dance Fit, Gentle Joints, Meditation/Restorative Yoga, Pilates, Zumba and more.
Water Workout
ONGOING, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Mondays-Fridays, 1-2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Hammond Civic Center, 5825 Sohl Ave., Hammond. 219.853.6378. gohammond.com. This aerobic class offers low-impact movements in water.
Sunset Yoga
THROUGH AUG. 30, 7-8 p.m., Indiana Dunes State Park, 1600 N. 25 E., Chesterton. 219.926.1390. facebook.com/dunelandymca. Taught by the Duneland YMCA instructors, this evening class is suitable for all experience levels. Participants should bring a mat, a blanket, water, a small towel, sunglasses and sunblock. Classes are weather permitting.
Pint Night Ride
THROUGH SEPT. 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trek Store of Schererville, 651 E. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville. eventbrite.com. This weekly casual pint ride sets off from Trek Store and travels to Pokro Brewery for a buffet-style pierogi and sausage with sauerkraut.
3rd Annual Ruck & Run 5K
AUG. 18, 7 a.m., City Ballpark, 747 State St., Hobart. 219.613.4585. runsignup.com. The Northwest Indiana Exiles Rugby Football Club hosts this day to promote community, health and fitness with a 5K run/walk and fitness walk. Proceeds will benefit Center for Possibilities.
Hike With Your Hound
AUG. 18, 10 a.m.-noon, Paul H Douglas Center for Environmental Education, 100 N. Lake St., Gary. 219.395.1882. nps.gov/indu. Participants can join a ranger for a leisurely hike through Miller Woods with a four-legged friends. Participants should bring a leash, pick-up bags, a bowl and water.
CAASH Charity 5K Run/Walk
AUG. 19, 8 a.m., Wolf Lake Park, 2324 Calumet Ave., Hammond. runsignup.com. Participants can run or walk 3.1 miles to support the Clark Athletic/Alumni Sports Heroes (CAASH).