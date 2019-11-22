Ripped
ONGOING, 5:20-6:20 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Ave., Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org/schedules. The RIP program uses exercises from traditional strength training and matches movement to music to create a simple, fun, and effective way to strength train. Work a different muscle group with each song.
Spin & Mat Fusion
ONGOING, 8:45-9:30 a.m., Eisenhower Fitness Center, 2550 178th Street, Lansing, Ill. lanoakparkdistrict.org. Spinning provides an effective workout building endurance and stamina along with burning calories. Spinning offers varied routines and music to create an energized atmosphere. Instructors will guide participants through workout phases. Next session begins December 7.
Group Cycling
ONGOING, 6:15-7:00 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Dean and Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219-633-5810. crymca.org/schedules. Indoor Cycling is a class for all ages and fitness levels that uses a unique stationary bicycle in a group environment where you don’t have to worry about weather or traffic.
EMOM 25
ONGOING, 8:30-9:00 a.m. Tuesdays, Dean and Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219-633-5810. crymca.org/schedules. This class has 25 exercises intended to strengthen the entire body, suitable for all fitness levels with modifications and breaks taken whenever needed, queue of exercises are changed monthly so you can make and see your progress.
Beginner Pickle Ball Clinics
ONGOING, 10-11 a.m. Thursdays, 5-6 p.m. Fridays, Match Point Tennis & Fitness Club, 1111 Reyome Drive, Griffith. 219.972.1050. matchpointtennis.com. If you’d like to learn the basics of this fast-growing sport from those who are really passionate about it, these six-week sessions will help you learn all you need to know. All equipment is supplied. Sessions begin December 5.
Valparaiso Turkey Trot
NOVEMBER 28, 8 a.m., Valparaiso High School, 2727 Campbell, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. It’s estimated that over 4,000 will participate in this annual Thanksgiving tradition. Hosted by Porter-Starke Services Foundation, the event proceeds benefit mental health and wellness programs and resources in Northwest Indiana. Strollers are allowed, but no dogs.
Butterball Burner 5K Fun Run
NOVEMBER 29, 9 a.m., H-F Raquetball & Fitness Club, 2920 183rd Street, Homewood, Ill. 708.799.1323. hfracquetandfitness.com. Don’t spend the day after Thanksgiving lounging on the coach eating leftovers. Grab your running shoes and join in this fun run/walk for all ages and abilities.