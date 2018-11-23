Core & More
ONGOING, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, HF Racquet & Fitness Club, 2920 W. 183rd St., Homewood, Illinois. 708.799.1323. hfracquetandfitness.com. Ideal for all fitness levels this core workout features functional strength training and stretching using body weight, bands, dumbbells and a stability.
Circuit Strength
ONGOING, 6:15-7 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chesterton, 810 Michael Drive, Chesterton. 219.983.9832. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. This class will wake up the muscles with a wide range of exercises focused on strength.
Reps & Steps
ONGOING, 6-6:45 p.m. Mondays, 8:15-9 a.m. Thursdays, Fitness Premier Lowell, 289 Westmeadow Place, Lowell. 219.213.6000. fitnesspremierclubs.com. This weekly class combines strength and cardio.
Black Friday Opt-Outside Hike
NOV. 23, 1-3 p.m., West Beach, 376 N. County Line Road, Gary. 219.895.1882. nps.gov/indu. Instead of shopping on Black Friday, the public is invited to opt outside for a free, family-friendly hike co-sponsored by Save the Dunes. The interactive 3.5-mile hike will be led by regional experts. The hike will offer opportunities to take easy cut-offs for shorter one- or two-mile hikes.
Reason for the Season Run
NOV. 24, 8:30 a.m. 5K run/walk; 10 a.m. kids run, American Reformed Church, 1021 S. Halleck St., DeMotte. runsignup.com. A 5K run/walk kicks off this event, with a kids' run to follow. Proceeds benefit the Backpack Program for students of Kankakee Valley School Corporation.
Shop Small Fun Run/Walk
NOV. 24, 8-10 a.m., Extra Mile Fitness, 1330 E. Lincolnway, Valparaiso. 219.286.3606. exmico.com. Extra Mile and Brooks kick off Shop Small Saturday with a free three-mile fun run/walk, followed by a shopping event featuring donuts, chocolate milk and coffee. Attendees can try out Brooks running shoes and apparel.
Tuesday Night Run Group
NOV. 27, DEC. 18, 6 p.m., Running Vines Winery, 119 S. Calumet Road, Chesterton. facebook.com/runningvine. This monthly fun run group is followed by wine.
Hoop Yoga
NOV. 29-JAN. 10, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursdays, Schererville Community Center, 500 E. Joliet St., Schererville. 219.865.5530, ext. 6101. schererville.org. Combining yoga with a hula hoop, this class helps participants find flow and alignment from the core, as well as strengthening muscles and the spine. Hoops will be provided.