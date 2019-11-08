Joyful Joints
ONGOING, 8-8:45 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Dean and Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219-633-5810. crymca.org/schedules. This fun, low impact water exercise program is designed for seniors and those with arthritis. Water buoyancy and resistance exercises help increase joint mobility and muscular strength to provide exercise and relieve discomfort.
Zumba for Dummies
ONGOING, 6 p.m., Thursdays, Schererville Parks & Recreation, 500 E. Joliet Street, Schererville, 219.865.5530. www.schererville.org. If you are new to Zumba, there’s no need to be intimidated. Take this introductory class where you can start with the basics. Zumba fuses Latin rhythms and easy-to-follow dance moved to create an energizing workout.
Beginner Cardio & Strength
ONGOING, 7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Ave., Hammond. 219-845-1507. crymca.org/schedules. Get ready to be challenged by the resistance of the water in Aqua Bootcamp! Adults of all ages can benefit from this high intensity, interval workout using resistance equipment for an additional challenge.
Deep Water Running
ONGOING, 8 a.m. Wednesdays, Dean and Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219-633-5810. crymca.org/schedules. Do some running in water for a low impact high intensity workout.
Community Open House
November 9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. H-F Racquet & Fitness Club, 2920 183rd St., Homewood. 708-799-1323. hfracquetandfitness.com. Stop by to learn about what the club has to offer and try out the facilities at no cost. Talk to personal trainers, take a free group fitness class, watch a demo or do some swimming. There will also be raffle prizes, giveaways and free tennis lessons.
Race to Save Lives
November 9, 9 a.m., St. Joseph Health System Mishawaka Campus, 5215 Holy Cross Parkway, Mishawaka. sjcsuicideprevention.org. This event is presented by and benefits the Suicide Prevention Center at United Health Services.
Run Smart. Run Bright. Fun Run/Walk
November 13, 6 p.m., Extra Mile, 1330 E. Lincolnway, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. This is a 3-mile run/walk on the city streets and sidewalks with the goal of bringing awareness to everyone out moving in the dark and alerting the community that they should keep an extra eye out for night runners. November is a pivotal time when the shift to standard time shortens the afternoon daylight hours and causes more runners to be out in the dark. Wear reflective gear and lights. All paces are welcome. Those under age 14 should be accompanied by an adult.