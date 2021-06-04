FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

ONGOING, 11-11:45 a.m., Wednesdays. Whiting Family YMCA, 1938 Clark St., Whiting. 219.270.5091. crymca.org . Aqua Zumba blends the Zumba philosophy with water resistance. There is less impact on your joints during an Aqua Zumba class so you can really let loose. Water creates natural resistance, which means every step is more challenging and helps tone your muscles.

ONGOING, 9-9:45 a.m., Fridays. H-F Racquet & Fitness Club, 2920 183rd St., Homewood. 708.799.1323. hfracquetandfitness.com. If you one of 50 million Americans that suffer from arthritis, this is the class for you. One of the best ways to control pain, increase flexibility and improve daily function is through aquatic exercise. This gentle exercise class helps participants decrease pain and stiffness, improve or maintain joint flexibility and gain muscle strength, balance & coordination. Although the class is structured for people with arthritis, anyone is welcome. Activities are tailored to participants’ abilities and skill levels in the club’s 82-degree pool. Participants do not need to be able to swim.