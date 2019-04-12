Quidditch
APRIL 13, noon-3 p.m., Chellberg Farm, Mineral Springs Road between U.S. 20 and U.S. 12, Porter. 219.395.1882. nps.gov/indu. The Harry Potter craze has made its way to the farm. All ages can enjoy playing this unique children's game, which is a mix of soccer, dodgeball and tag.
St. Paul Spirit Run 5K
APRIL 13, 8:30 a.m. youth fun run; 9 a.m. 5K run/walk, St. Paul Catholic School, 1755 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso. runsignup.com. Participants can race, jog or walk this 5K course. Events at this 22nd annual race include a half-mile youth dash fun run and 5K run/walk.
Yoga Nidra: Living with Less Stress
APRIL 13, 2-4 p.m., East Wind Studios, 101 S. Second St., Chesterton. 219.395.9928. ewacupuncture.com. This yoga workshop will focus on releasing attachments to stress that create a repatterning of how participants think, feel and be present in every moment.
Eggsellent 5K/2K
APRIL 14, 1 p.m., Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St., Crown Point. 219.662.9840. hometownhappenings.net. Complete with colored eggs, a petting zoo and an egg toss, this 5K-timed run/walk and 2K-nontimed run/walk will feature an Easter egg hunt along the route.
Zumba Seniors
APRIL 16, 23, 30, 11 a.m-noon, Glenwood-Lynwood Public Library District, 19901 Stony Island Ave., Lynwood. 708.758.0090. glpld.org. This senior-friendly workout will get participants moving with Latin and Reggaeton music.
Fun Run/Walk & Self Defense Tips
APRIL 18, 6-8 p.m., Extra Mile Fitness Co., 1330 E Lincolnway, Valparaiso. 219.286.3606. thtiming.com. Third-Degree Black Belt Michelle Eades Zurisk will share some basic self-defense moves that could help keep attendees safe while out moving this spring and summer. A three-mile fun run/walk through the streets of Valparaiso will follow. Participants should wear reflective clothing and/or lights. Eades Zurisk will be available for questions after her presentation. Registration required.
Step & Kick
ONGOING, 8:15-9 a.m. Tuesdays, Fitness Premier, 289 Westmeadow Place, Lowell. 219.213.6000. fitnesspremierclubs.com. Participants can get a cardio workout during this class.
Yoga Boom
ONGOING, 8 a.m. Wednesdays, Troybuilt Fitness, 3440 W. Dunes Highway, Michigan City. 773.383.4371. troybuiltfitness.com. In this workout, flow movements are combined with static asanas and various breathing techniques. Every part of the body is stretched and toned to make participants more flexible and feeling balanced, radiant and healthy. No yoga experience is necessary.