30 Minute Circuit
ONGOING, daily Monday-Friday, times vary, Planet Fitness, 4067 S. Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.809.4348. planetfitness.com. Participants can squeeze in a fast, effective, full-body workout during this quick class.
Boot Camp
ONGOING, 9:15-10:15 a.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Ave., Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org/hammond. The cardio and strength-building drills in this boot camp class are designed to test participants using body weight and various pieces of equipment.
CardioXFit
ONGOING, 5:15-6:15 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fitness Premier Crete, 1379 Main St., Crete, Ill. 708.367.0707. fitnesspremierclubs.com. Participants will feel the burn during this high-intensity workout.
Hard Core Core
ONGOING, 5:15-5:45 p.m. Wednesdays, Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chicago Heights, 100 197th Place, Chicago Heights, Ill. 708.755.3020. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. This weekly class is designed to work the abdominal muscles using body weight and various pieces of equipment.
Nick Schultz Live, Love Give 5K Run/Walk
AUG. 4, 8 a.m., Lowell High School, 2051 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. runsignup.com. This 5K run/walk benefits the Live, Love, Give – Nick Schultz Memorial Scholarship, as well as Lowell student athletes through the Lowell Athletics Booster Club.
Porter Fire's Stop, Drop and Run 5K
AUG. 4, 8 a.m., Hawthorne Park, 500 Ackerman Drive, Porter. runsignup.com. Participants can compete against some of Porter Fire Department's finest, who will be running in their gear, during this 5K run/walk to benefit the Porter Fire Department.
Lake Michigan for Beginners
AUG. 5, 9 a.m.-noon. nwipa.org. Paddlers can learn to paddle safely on Lake Michigan during this class taught by the Northwest Indiana Paddling Association. Registration required. A sea kayak is required for this class and may be borrowed.
Cardio & Strength — Bootcamp in the Park
AUG. 8, 22, 29, SEPT. 5, 12, 19, 26, 6-6:30 p.m., Wolf Lake Greenhouse, 2100 Calumet Ave., Whiting. 219.902.5980. facebook.com/envioustrends. Designed to improve overall fitness, this free fitness class, modifiable for all fitness levels, will keep participants guessing with a combination of strength, cardio, flexibility, agility and endurance exercises.