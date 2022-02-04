FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19, advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

Donut Dash 10K/5K/2K

FEBRUARY 5, 8 a.m., St. Matthias Hall, 101 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. yourhometownevents.com. This race is a tasty twist on the Pajama Run. You can still wear your jammies, but this time you have doughnuts waiting at the end of the run. There will be a timed 10K/5K run or a non-timed fun run/walk on the streets of Crown Point. Awards for top three finishers in each age group.

Valentine’s 5K

FEBRUARY 6, 9 a.m. Valparaiso High School, 2727 N. Campbell, Valparaiso. runssignup.com. This is the second race in the Race the Region event. This 5K course starts at Valparaiso High School and takes you through the scenic neighborhood of Forest Park. It includes customs finishers medals and timing mats at the starting line and chip timing results for finish with live results via text and email messaging.

Frosty Five 5K or 5 Mile Run

FEBRUARY 12, 10 a.m., Studebaker Park Pavilion, 1020 McDonald St., Elkhart. runssignup.com. The 13th annual Frosty Five Run has a course that stretches across a scenic cross country-style course along the Elkhart River and out into local neighborhoods.

The Weight Is Over

FEBRUARY 22, 6:45-7:30 p.m. Virtual seminar via Community Healthcare System. Registration required to receive similar link. 219.703.2022. If you are tired of going on and off diets and looking to feel better, have more energy and improve your overall health while losing weight, join this virtual seminar from Dr. Michael Simpson, board certified bariatrician, as he discusses the most current information on what successful weight loss patients do to not only lose weight, but keep it off.

Open Pickleball

ONGOING, 4 a.m-11 p.m., Wednesdays, Schererville YMCA, 221 U.S. 41 A, Schererville. 219.661.7031. crymca.com. This fun sport is easy to learn and play. There are three courts available for adults age 18 and older.

20-20-20 Drumming

ONGOING, 10:15-11:15 a.m., Sundays. Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Avenue, Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org. This class has it all for a full-body workout. Get your cardio in with 20 minutes of drumming, followed by 20 minutes each of strength and core work.

TBC

ONGOING, 9-9:45 a.m., Wednesdays. Franciscan Health Fitness Centers, 810 Michael Drive, Chesterton. 219.983.9832. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. Challenge all of your muscles to get strong and toned using your own body weight and a variety of equipment while adding some cardio to the mix. This class is full of surprises so be ready for anything.

