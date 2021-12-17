FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19, advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

DECEMBER 18, 8:30 a.m., St. Mary’s School, 405 E. Joliet St., Crown Point. yourhometownevents.com. This event dates back to 1982 and is a 5K run and 1-mile walk that is a non-timed event for everyone, no matter your ability. It’s simply to spread holiday cheer with other Santas in full Santa outfits and other festive holiday wear for a walk or run down Main Street. Robin Rock, host of 93.9 LITE FM, will be there. Meet Santa, enjoy music by a DJ and selfie booths. Pizza will be sold by Carriage Court Pizza and nonperishables will be collected for families in need. Cost through Dec. 17 is $20 for adults, $15 for kids 12 and younger (age 3 and younger are free).