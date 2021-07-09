FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change, class sizes may be limited, advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

Pickle Time Grand Opening

JULY 10, 9 a.m., Pickle Time, 10960 Delaware Parkway, Crown Point. pickletime.fun. This new facility, Pickle Time, will be holding a grand opening to introduce the public to this new spot where pickle ball can be played year round on four indoor courts and two outdoor courts. There's a special rate that day of $5 for play time and $2 for paddle rental.

Kathleen Pucalik Memorial 5K Roadie Run

JULY 10, 8 a.m. Wolf Lake Memorial Park, 2324 Calumet Ave., Hammond. 219.853.7667. festivalofthelakes.com. Taking place during the 17th Annual Festival of the Lakes, this annual race has awards for the overall top three males and female and for several age divisions. There also will be a children’s race beginning at 8:15 a.m.

Running Wild for the Zoo 5K