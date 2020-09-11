FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

SEPTEMBER 11, 6 p.m., Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court, Crown Point. yourhometownevents.com. This event honors the heroes of 9/11 and each participant is given the name of one of the 412 emergency workers who lost their lives on 9/11/01. The tower climb includes 1,980 stairs — 40 times up and down the 50 steps in the Lake County Fairgrounds Grandstand. It takes about 45 minutes at a casual pace. This year participants will be limited to help with social distancing and groups will be split into two sides and will start at one of five time slots. There is a registration discount for the first 50 police, firefighters, EMTs and nurses.