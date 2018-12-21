Aquacise Arthritis
ONGOING, 10-10:45 a.m., Whiting Family YMCA, 1938 Clark St., Whiting. 219.370.5091. crymca.org/whiting. Open to anyone with arthritis, this program is designed to help relieve the pain and stiffness caused by arthritis with gentle activities in the pool.
Box & Burn
ONGOING, 6-6:45 p.m. Thursdays, Excuse Free Fitness, 18725 Dixie Hwy., Homewood, Illinois. 708.957.6099. excusefreefitness.com. Incorporating real boxing techniques, this class includes one-on-one mitt work, bag work, strength and conditioning, agility, plyometrics and more for all experience levels.
FIT4 LIFE
ONGOING, 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays, 8:45 a.m. Thursdays, Troybuilt Fitness, 3440 W. Dunes Hwy., Michigan City. 773.383.4371. troybuiltfitness.com. Designed for seniors age 60 and older, this workout combines strength training, non-impact aerobics and stretching to increase joint range of motion and improve your ability to perform the activities of daily living.
Fit4Mom
ONGOING, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Lincoln Community Center, 2450 Lincoln St., Highland. 219.682.8759. northwestindiana.fit4mom.com. The country's largest fitness program for new moms to get in shape and have fun with baby, classes offer a stroller workout that combines power walking and intervals of body toning using the stroller, the environment and exercise tubes.
Silver Sneakers
ONGOING, 10 a.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, Anytime Fitness Cedar Lake, 13350 Lincoln Plaza, Cedar Lake. 219.232.6770. anytimefitness.com. This class focuses on strengthening muscles and increasing range of movement for daily activities, Participants can use handheld weights, elastic tubing and a yoga ball, as well as chairs for seated exercises and standing support.
Winter Solstice Hike
DEC. 21, 3-5 p.m., Kemil Beach, E. State Park Road, Beverly Shores. 219.395.1882. 219.395.1882. nps.gov/indu. On the shortest day of the year, a ranger will lead this late afternoon hike, which will offer a chance to catch the sunset and enjoy sweeping views of the Great Marsh from the top of the Dune Ridge Trail.
Santa Run, Walk & Ride
DEC. 22, 9 a.m., St. Mary’s School, 405 E. Joliet St., Crown Point. 219.662.9840. hometownhappenings.net. Since 1982, this annual non-timed walk/run spreads holiday cheer as hundreds of participants donned in Santa outfits or other holiday ware walk or run down Main Street. Hosted by Robin Rock, former mid-day host of 93.9 FM, post-race activities include pizza, hot chocolate, music, a selfie photo booth, costume contests and a chance to visit with Santa and Snow Princess. Proceeds benefit local charities.
Chesterton Christmas Eve Jingle Bell Run
DEC. 24, 8 a.m., Westchester Library Service Center, 200 W. Indiana Ave., Chesterton. runsignup.com. This free, festive fun run benefits the Westchester Neighbors Food Pantry. Participants are encouraged to wear festive running clothes and to bring nonperishable food items or new/unopened toiletries for donation. https://www.facebook.com/events/2231235833762486