Stand-up Paddle Board Rentals at Wolf Lake
ONGOING, Wolf Lake Pavilion, 2100 Calumet Avenue, Hammond. 219.937.7942. hammondportauthority.com/activities/paddling/. Hourly rental is $5. Rentals are available weather permitting. Please call before planning an outing.
Zumba for Dummies
ONGOING 6 p.m., Thursdays, Schererville Parks & Recreation, 500 E. Joliet Street, Schererville, 219. 865.5530. www.schererville.org. If you are new to Zumba, there’s no need to be intimidated. Take this introductory class where you can start with the basics. Zumba fuses Latin rhythms and easy-to-follow dance moved to create an energizing workout.
Non-Member Class Pass at Fitness Pointe
ONGOING, Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. A number of classes are available to non-members with a class pass. A medical history document and liability waiver must be completed. Participants can select from Aqua Tone, Gentle Joints, Bike & Tone, Virtual Cycle, Deep Water, Zumba and more. $90/12 classes or $50/6 classes.
Muscle Strengthening Class
ONGOING, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m., Fridays at 1:15 p.m. St. Catherine Hospital, 4321 Fir St., East Chicago. 219.392.7086. comhs.org. This Silver Sneakers muscle training program helps adults age 65 and older use a variety of exercises to help improve strength, balance and tone.
Hometown Nite Ride
JULY 13, 8:30 p.m., Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St., Crown Point. yourhometownevents.com. The third annual Hometown Nite Ride will follow a new route through Crown Point this year. It’s a family-friendly night time bike ride for all ages through Crown Point, covering about 11 miles with a 5.5 mile option for families. There will also be a bike rodeo for kids 12 and under from 7:30 - 8:30, free frozen yogurt from Cafe Fresco, prizes for most decorated/lighted bikes. Paid entries also get a $10 gift card to Trek Store of Schererville. Registration begins at 7 p.m.
SJE 5K
JULY 13, 8 a.m. 9400 W. Wicker Ave., St. John. runsignup.com. The St. John the Evangelist Festival 5K also includes a 1 mile fun run/walk.
Running Wild for the Zoo 5K
JULY 14, 9 a.m. 115 Lake Shore Drive, Michigan City. runsignup.com. The $30 registration fee for this 5K run or walk includes a t-shirt, free parking with same day entrance to the Washington Park Zoo, water, fruit and hot dogs.
Mended Hearts
JULY 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. comhs.org. Mended Hearts is an extended support group for heart patients who have experienced similar heart problems that is dedicated to inspiring hope in heart disease patients and their families. The group meets monthly and features guest speakers.