FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Polar Bear 5K
FEBRUARY 27, 8:30 a.m., 2355 Clifford Road, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. The Valpo Parks is introducing this new race at Creekside Trails. It’s a cross country-style race that the whole family can participate in, which takes you through the Creekside property. A rolling start will be used to allow runners to start individually or in small groups of associated participants. Hot chocolate, hot cider and other goodies will be waiting at the end of the race.
Foot Pursuit 5K Trail Race
MARCH 6, 9 a.m., Sunset Hill County Park, 775 Meridian Road, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. This event will be limited to 400 participants and will use rolling start times. This is a challenging wooded trail run with rolling hills. Participants are encouraged to pick up race packets in advance and not arrive at the site more than 15 minutes prior to their starting time window. Participants also can walk the trail. There will be one water station, a digital clock at finish and refreshments available. T-shirts are guaranteed to all participants registered before Feb. 24. There will be awards for the first three finishers in each age group.
Shamrock Shuffle
MARCH 19-21, Virtually. shamrockshuffle.com. Chicago’s Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle celebration invites runners to turn the streets of their neighborhood green and celebrate this tradition in a new and unique way. Race weekend kicks off March 19 and from Friday to Sunday shufflers can take part in the virtual 8K run, 2-mile walk or The Mile. Pick your own path and run your race virtually. Participants will have access to digital event bib numbers and can download their official bib number under the registration tab.
Guts and Butts
ONGOING, 6:30-7 a.m., Thursdays, GRIT Fitness Schererville, 2300 Cline Ave., Schererville. 219.864.8100. gritfitnessnwi.com. This high-intensity class is designed to target the core and legs with extra emphasis on the gluteus.
PiYo
ONGOING, 6:15-6:55 p.m. Wednesdays. Community Hospital Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. This class is designed to increase flexibility, strength and cardio stamina using a combination of Pilates and yoga poses sped up to music.
RPM
ONGOING, 7-7:50 p.m., Mondays. Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Ave., Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org. This group indoor cycling workout allows you to control the intensity. With great music pumping and the group spinning as one, your instructor takes you on a journey of hill climbs, sprints and flat riding during this low-impact workout.