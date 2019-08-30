Zumba
ONGOING, 6-6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Hammond YMCA, 7322 Southeastern, Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org. This class takes the work out of workout and turns it into fun. It combines low-intensity and high-intensity moves for an interval-style, calorie-burning Latin dance fitness party.
Zumba for Families
ONGOING, 10:45-11:45 a.m. Saturdays. Hammond YMCA, 7322 Southeastern, Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org. Get the whole family together and out to enjoy some dancing and expend some energy. All ages are invited in this family class.
T.B.T. (Total Body Toning)
ONGOING, 9:45-10:45 a.m. Thursdays. Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. This well-rounded workout will strengthen the muscles of the upper, middle and lower body using various props.
Creekside Golf Course Twilight Golf
ONGOING, 3 p.m.-close daily. 2355 Clifford Road, Valparaiso. 219-531-7888. valpoparks.org. Our summer days are numbered. Spend a little time on the golf course while you still can before the chilly weather hits. Enjoy some twilight golfing or spend a little time on the driving range.
Aqua Fitness
ONGOING 9-9:45 a.m., Mondays. Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org. Aqua Fitness is an invigorating workout in shallow water designed to promote cardiovascular fitness, muscular strength, endurance, and flexibility.
Group Cycling
ONGOING, 7:15-8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Thursdays and 9-10 a.m. Saturdays (starting September 10). Lincoln Center, 2450 Lincoln Street, Highland. 219.972.7584. highlandparks.org. Register to attend once, twice or three times a week. This new introductory class is great for beginners as well as intermediate cyclists. Work out on the brand new cycle bikes. You can also do a drop-in trial class for $11.
Lowell Labor Day Weekend 5K Run/Walk
AUGUST 31, 8 a.m., 195 West Oakley Ave, Lowell. runsignup.com. Participation in this 5K supports the Tri-Creek Education Foundation. The Tri-Creek school with the highest percentage of participation receives $1,000 for their school. Individual awards for top finishers in each age division follow the race.
Fall Cider Series #3 Saucony and Connect Four
SEPTEMBER 4, 6 p.m., 1330 E. Lincolnway, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. Open to all ages, paces and abilities. The race runs on city streets, so wear high visibility clothing. Participants age 21 and older with ID will receive a free 4-ounce tasting of cider from Aftermath. Attendees of all four of the series events are eligible for a drawing for a gift basket.