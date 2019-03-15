Body Strength
ONGOING, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, La Porte County Family YMCA Michigan City Elston Branch, 1202 Spring St. Door K, Michigan City. 219.221.4055. lpymca.org. This workout uses body weight to build strength.
Cycle/Tabata Fusion
ONGOING, 5:15-6 a.m. Thursdays, Valparaiso Family YMCA, 1201 Cumberland Crossing Drive, Valparaiso. 219.462.4185. valpoymca.org. This group cycle class incorporates short, high intensity interval training using the Tabata method. Classes are offered at multi-level and intermediate/advanced levels.
Family Swim
ONGOING, 3:45-4:45 p.m. Sundays, Hobart Family YMCA, 601 W. 40th Place, Hobart. 219.942.2183. hobartymca.org. The pool is open for family swim time.
Foam Rolling
ONGOING, 9-10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chicago Heights, 100 197th Place, Chicago Heights, Ill. 708.755.3020. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. Effective myofascial massage is designed to help reduce inflammation and loosen tight tissue.
18th Annual Runnin' with the Irish 5K
MARCH 16, 8:30 a.m. kids' fun run, 9 a.m. 5K run/walk, Indiana Dunes State Park, 1600 N. 25 E., Chesterton. thtiming.com. This festive annual race offers a half-mile fun run for kids and a 5K run and non-competitive walk to benefit St. Patrick School in Chesterton.
Leprechaun 5K Run/Walk
MARCH 16, 9 a.m., Crown Brewing, 211 S. East St., Crown Point. 219.663.4545. crownbrewing.com. This family/pet-friendly 5K fun run embarks from Crown Brewing and travels through historic downtown Crown Point. The race will benefit St. Baldrick’s Foundation. Free beer or soda and breakfast buffet will be available to run participants.
St. Pat’s Pre-Parade One Miler
MARCH 17, 6:45 p.m., First United Methodist Hall, 352 S. Main St., Crown Point. 219.662.9840. hometownhappenings.net. This timed one-mile run/walk takes place on Crown Point’s St. Patrick’s Day parade route just before parade begins. Prizes will be awarded for the runners with the best costume/most spirit, as well as to top finisher.
Adult Women’s Fast-Pitch Softball League
BEGINS MAY 20, Sportsplex on Legacy Fields, Crown Point. 219.661.2272. jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov. New to spring-summer softball schedule, this new women's fast-pitch league includes a 16-game schedule ending with a tournament. MARCH 20: Registration deadline.