FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Virtual Body Combat
ONGOING, 5-5:30 a.m, Mondays. Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Avenue, Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org. Body combat is a high-energy, non-contact martial arts-inspired workout that will combines punches and kicks for an energizing workout. No experience needed and all skill levels welcome. Learn moves from Karate, Taekwondo, Boxing, Muay Thai, Capoeira and Kung Fu.
Vinyasa Yoga Slo-Flo
ONGOING, 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chicago Heights, 100 197th Place, Chicago Heights, Ill. 708.755.3020. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. This intentional slow, but challenging class links the breath with a flowing sequence of yoga poses bringing you to a place of centered strength and ease, ending in meditation, release and relaxation.
Hyperkick & Strength
ONGOING, 5:30-6:20 p.m., Mondays. Franciscan Health Fitness Centers, Chesterton, 810 Michael Drive, Chesterton. 219.983.9832 franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. This fiercely energetic program is inspired by martial arts and draws from a wide array of disciplines such as karate, boxing, taekwondo, tai chi and muay thai.
EMOM 25
ONGOING, 8:30-9 a.m., Wednesdays, Dean and Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Ave., Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org. EMOM incorporates 25 exercises into a 25 minute workout intended to strengthen the entire body, suitable for all fitness levels with modifications - and breaks taken whenever needed - and queue of exercises changed monthly so you can make and see your progress.
Leprechaun 5K Run/Walk
MARCH 14, 9 a.m. Crown Brewing, 211 S. East St. Crown Point. Do a little running or walking for a good cause. $5 of every ticket sale with be donated to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation to raise funds to battle childhood cancer. Entry fee includes breakfast buffet, collectable pint glass and a glass of beer or pop.
St. Patrick School Running with the Irish 5K
MARCH 14, 9 a.m. Indiana Dunes State Park, 1600 N CR-25E, Chesterton. Put on your green and get ready to run or walk in this event through the beautiful Indiana Dunes State Park to benefit St. Patrick School. Post-race refreshments will be available, including corned beef and cabbage.
St. Pat’s Pre-Parade One-Miler
MARCH 17, 6:45 p.m. Starts at First United Methodist Church, 352 S. Main St., Crown Point. This timed St. Pat’s Pre-Parade One Miler takes place on the actual parade route just before the start of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Get dressed up in your green as the crowd cheers you on and then enjoy the rest of the St. Patrick’s Day festivities.