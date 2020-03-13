FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Leprechaun 5K Run/Walk

MARCH 14, 9 a.m. Crown Brewing, 211 S. East St. Crown Point. Do a little running or walking for a good cause. $5 of every ticket sale with be donated to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation to raise funds to battle childhood cancer. Entry fee includes breakfast buffet, collectable pint glass and a glass of beer or pop.

St. Patrick School Running with the Irish 5K

MARCH 14, 9 a.m. Indiana Dunes State Park, 1600 N CR-25E, Chesterton. Put on your green and get ready to run or walk in this event through the beautiful Indiana Dunes State Park to benefit St. Patrick School. Post-race refreshments will be available, including corned beef and cabbage.

St. Pat’s Pre-Parade One-Miler

MARCH 17, 6:45 p.m. Starts at First United Methodist Church, 352 S. Main St., Crown Point. This timed St. Pat’s Pre-Parade One Miler takes place on the actual parade route just before the start of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Get dressed up in your green as the crowd cheers you on and then enjoy the rest of the St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

