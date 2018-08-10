Sunset Yoga
THROUGH AUG. 30, 7-8 p.m., Indiana Dunes State Park, 1600 N. 25 E., Chesterton. 219.926.1390. facebook.com/dunelandymca. Taught by the Duneland YMCA instructors, this evening class is suitable for all experience levels. Participants should bring a mat, a blanket, water, a small towel, sunglasses and sunblock. Classes are weather permitting.
Beach Fun Saturdays
THROUGH SEPT. 1, 1 p.m.-sunset Saturdays, West Beach, 376 N. County Line Road, Gary. 219.395.1882. facebook.com/indianadunesnl. Attendees can enjoy activities such as kayaking, paddle boarding, swimming, a sunset hike and a beach campfire. Visitors can bring a picnic dinner and eat at a picnic shelter.
Rotary Ramble 5K Run/Walk
AUG. 11, 8 a.m., Registration: Demotte Elementary School, 1000 Halleck St. S.W., Demotte. Race start: DeMotte Public Library, 901 Birch St. SW, DeMotte. runsignup.com. This 38th annual 5K run/walk travels along a relatively flat course. Door prizes and refreshments are offered after the race. A parade and festivities also follow the race during Demotte's Touch of Dutch Festival.
Rugby Festival
AUG. 11, 2-6 p.m., Riverside Park, Hammond. 815.735.5499. illianabanshees.com. Attendees can learn about the sport of rugby, see demonstrations and enjoy BBQ, free prizes, games and more. Attendees should bring a towel or a change of clothes for relay slip and slide. No experience necessary.
Salvation Army Red Shield Run 5K
AUG. 11, 8 a.m., Martin T Krueger Middle School, 2001 Springland Ave., Michigan City. runsignup.com. This 5K run/walk will benefit The Salvation Army.
WHAM After Midnight Bike Ride
AUG. 11-12, 9-11:30 p.m. registration; midnight ride, Wolf Lake Pavilion, 2324 Calumet Ave., Hammond. whamride.com. Two-wheelers, tricycles and unicycles travel through Hammond, Whiting, Highland, and Munster’s beautiful neighborhood bike paths and city streets during this all-night ride. Riders will enjoy a 30-mile-long or 10-mile-short scenic route.
Tae Bo
AUG. 13-SEPT. 8, 5-5:55 p.m., Lincoln Center, 2450 Lincoln St., Highland. 219.838.0114. highlandparks.org. Participants should be ready to sweat at this fitness class combining the self-awareness and control of martial arts, the focus and strength of boxing and the grace and rhythm of dance. Exercises include cardio with twists, punches and kicks to tone the upper and lower body while strengthening the core.
Community Hike & Sunset Paddle
AUG. 16, 6-8 p.m., Marquette Park/Douglas Center, 100 N. Lake St., Gary. 219.395.1824. nps.gov/indu. A ranger will lead a sunset hike through Miller Woods, followed by a paddle on the Marquette Lagoon. Space is limited; registration by phone required.