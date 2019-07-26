Butts-N-Guts
ONGOING, 6:30-7:00 p.m., Mondays, Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chesterton, 810 Michael Drive, Chesterton. 219.983.9832 franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. This 30-minute strength class will tighten all those trouble spots. A variety of equipment will be used to tone and tighten the abs and lower body.
Balance & Strength
ONGOING, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Mondays, Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. 219.750.1082. crymca.org/griffith. Strength, balance and flexibility are essential in maintaining a comfortable, independent life. This class will provide the tools to improve in those areas, including coordination, posture and range of motion.
Lemon Lake Flight Center Disc Golf
ONGOING, Lemon Lake Flight Center, 6322 W. 133rd Ave., Crown Point. 219.771.3472. lakecountyparks.com. Choose from five 18-hole championship courses designed for the beginner to the professional. Individuals at any level can play and enjoy this sport. Call for more information on leagues, tournaments and courses.
Morning Stretch
ONGOING, 8-8:45 a.m. Mondays, 7:30-8:15 a.m. Wednesdays. Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chicago Heights, 100 197th Place, Chicago Heights, Ill. 708.755.3020. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. Wake up your body with a 45-minute morning stretch class. This class is a relaxing way to help rid yourself of any aches and pains and stretch the major muscle groups of your body.
Group Cycling
ONGOING, 8 a.m.-8:45 a.m., Saturdays, Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Avenue, Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org/hammond. Kick off your Saturday with cycling! Indoor Cycling is a class for all ages and fitness levels that uses a unique stationary bicycle in a “group environment” free from weather and traffic.
Nature’s Bouquet Hike
July 30, 9:30-11 a.m. Gibson Woods Nature Preserve, 6201 Parrish Avenue, Hammond. 219.844.3188. More than 300 species of native plants are found at Gibson Woods, including a variety of rare and unique species. Join a park naturalist for a walk through the preserve to learn more about our native flora. Comfortable shoes and insect repellent are recommended. All ages are welcome and event is free, but pre-registration is recommended. Call to register. The hikes continue every other Tuesday morning through September 24.
PR 5K
JULY 28, 7:30 a.m., Dogwood Park, Corner of 23rd Street and 1100 in Chesterton. runsignup.com. This fast and flat course will be a great opportunity to run your PR in the 5K. There will be mile marker clocks, a results kiosk and live results via text and email messaging.