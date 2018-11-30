Butts and Guts
ONGOING, 10 a.m. Sundays, Revolution Fitness, 1121 Merrillville Road, Crown Point. 219.765.1586. revolutionfitnesstraining.com. Participants can fire up their glutes and core at this weekly class.
FIT4 LIFE
ONGOING, 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays, 8:45 a.m. Thursdays, Troybuilt Fitness, 3440 W. Dunes Highway, Michigan City. 773.383.4371. troybuiltfitness.com. Designed for seniors age 60 and older, this workout combines strength training, non-impact aerobics and stretching to increase joint range of motion and improve your ability to perform the activities of daily living.
Kickbox Cardio
ONGOING, 8:30-9:25 a.m. Sundays, 5:45-6:40 p.m. Tuesdays, 8:30-9:25 a.m. Wednesdays, 9:45-10:40 a.m. Saturdays, LA Fitness Lansing, 17365 Torrence Ave., Lansing. 708.251.0173. lafitness.com. Participants can kick, punch, bob and weave their way to a higher level of fitness with this high-energy group fitness class.
Reps & Steps
ONGOING, 6-6:45 p.m. Mondays, 8:15-9 a.m. Thursdays, Fitness Premier Lowell, 289 Westmeadow Place, Lowell. 219.213.6000. fitnesspremierclubs.com. This weekly class combines strength and cardio.
Step & Tone
ONGOING, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Ave., Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org. Attendees can burn calories with the step portion of class and use light weights to help sculpt muscles during the toning portion.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Porter County 5K Arctic Dash
DEC. 1, 8:30 a.m. youth fun run; 9 a.m. 5K run/walk, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana Portage Club, 5895 Evergreen Ave., Portage. 219.762.4613. bgcpoco.org/5k. Participants should bundle up for this chilly 5K run/walk and one-mile youth fun run. Food from local restaurants, music and hot chocolate follow, plus a chance to have a photo taken with the Santa Minion and to win prizes in the ugly sweater contest. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Porter County.
Yoga at Sunset Hill
DEC. 2, 9-10 a.m., Sunset Hill Farmhouse, 775 Meridian Road, Valparaiso. 219.465.3586. portercountyparks.org. Designed for all levels of yoga practitioners, this yoga class will begin with centering the body through breath and relaxation, followed by a focus on stretching the body gently to prepare for a flow series to invigorate the body and mind. The class will end with a shavasana to restore the body.
Baby & Me Exercise Class
DEC. 5, 10-11 a.m., Community Hospital Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 866.836.3477. comhs.org. This postpartum class enables new parents to share their fitness with baby ages six weeks through crawling. A postnatal fitness expert takes participants through an enjoyable workout and provides a series of exercises to do at home. Adoptive parents and caregivers welcome.