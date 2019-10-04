Gentle Yoga
ONGOING, 9-10 a.m. Fridays, Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. 219.750.1082. crymca.org/griffith. This class involves gentle movement and is appropriate for any level. The class uses chairs and mats.
Pilates
ONGOING, 7:30-8:15 a.m. Mondays, Dean and Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Ave., Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org/southlake. This is the workout you need if you’re looking to strengthen your core. Balls, bars and bands may be used in addition to the regular mat Pilates exercises.
Wednesday Zumba
ONGOING, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. Community Center, 500 E. Joliet Street, Schererville. 219-322-2211. schererville.org. Get your heart rate up with this interval workout that moves between high and low intensity dance moved. Many of the dance steps emphasize the hips and midsection to help strengthen the core muscles. Register for six-week sessions (the next session runs from 10/16-12/4) or pay for individual classes.
Hip Hop Cardio Fitness
ONGOING, 7-8 p.m. Monday and Wednesdays, 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. Twerk & Dance NWI, 1516 N. Main St. Crown Point. twerkanddance.com. Experience working out in a fun new way with an hour long Hip-Hop Cardio Fitness class or Beginner’s Twerk and Beyonce Dance class.
Indiana Dunes Outdoor Adventure Festival
OCTOBER 4-6, Indiana Dunes Visitor Center, Indiana State Road 49, Porter. dunesoutdoorfestival.com This festival will showcase the region’s outdoor activities, including hiking, paddling, biking, geo-catching, photography, birding, yoga and more. There will be something for everyone - families, beginners, experts and those with limited mobility. The event takes place across the region and is centered at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center. Highlights of the weekend will include paddling trips and dozens of hikes led by experts. Limited space available. Register online.
The River Run 5K
OCTOBER 5 ,9 a.m. Coffee Creek Watershed Preserve, 178 E. Sidewalk Rd, Chesterton. runsignup.com. Get out and run for a good cause. All proceeds go directly toward feeding families at Christmas through the Big Give project.
Impact Run 5K
OCTOBER 5, 8 a.m. 13701 Lauerman St., Cedar Lake. runsignup.com. The Cedar Lake Ministries’ 5K Impact Run community run and walk is a family event open to all ages. Proceeds help foster ministry growth, provide equipment and send kids to camp.
Monster Dash 5K
OCTOBER 11, 7 p.m., Whiting Lakefront Park, 1425 117th St., Whiting. wickedlywhiting.com. You'll have a little extra incentive to zip through this run as you try to escape monsters and creatures following you in search of flags. It's party of the weekend festivities of the Wickedly Whiting Halloween festival.