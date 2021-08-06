FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change, class sizes may be limited, advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

6th Annual Nick Schultz Live, Love, Give 5K Run/Walk

AUGUST 7, 8 a.m., Lowell High School North Lot, 2051 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. runsignup.com. The race will raise funds for the Lowell Athletic Booster Club in helping Lowell student-athletes and the Nick Schultz Live Love Give Memorial Scholarship, which was established as a lasting tribute to Officer Nick Schultz, whose legacy lives on through organ donation.

St. John the Evangelist 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk

AUGUST 7, 7:45 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Parish, 4900 Wicker Ave., St. John. runsignup.com. The one-mile non-competitive walk/fun run begins at 8 a.m. after the 5K at 7:45 a.m.

Extra Mile & Mizuno Brew Tour