FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

21st Annual Runnin’ with the Irish 5K
MARCH 13, 7:30 a.m., Indiana Dunes State Park, 1600 N. County Road 25, Chesterton. runsignup.com. Sign up for the traditional 5K, the 1/2 mile kid’s fun run or the 5K non-competitive fitness walk. There will be no on-site registration, but online registration will be open until 7:30 a.m. on race day. Rolling start times will go from 7:30-9 a.m., and runners should arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to starting window.
Shamrockin' Fun Run
MARCH 16, 6 p.m., 101 Broadway, Chesterton. runsignup.com. Join the Extra Mile Fitness Co., Running Vines and Main Street Tap House for a fun run or walk of three miles followed by raffle drawings for all registered participants, wine and brewery tasting. Dress up in your best St. Paddy’s Day gear and something reflective since it’s a nighttime run. Anyone younger than 14 must be accompanied by a parent.
Shamrock Shuffle
MARCH 19-21, Virtual race. shamrockshuffle.com. Chicago’s Annual Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle welcomes runners to turn the streets of your neighborhood green and celebrate this tradition on a new and unique way. Race weekend kicks off on March 19, and from Friday to Sunday shufflers can take part in the virtual 8K run, 2-mile walk or The Mile. Pick your own path and run your race virtually. Participants will have access to digital event bib numbers and can download their official bib number under the registration tab.
St. Patrick’s Day 5K Color Run/Walk
MARCH 20, 7:30 a.m., Notre Dame Catholic School, 1000 Moore Road, Michigan City. runsignup.com. Get in on this fun 5K run/walk and bring the kiddos for the 1/2 Mile Kids Dash to benefit Notre Dame Catholic School. There will be separate start times for elite runners, family runners and walkers, strollers and kids. Start times may vary based on COVID-19 guidelines and number of registered runners. Use code FAMILY15 off registration fees of $90 or more. Registration will remain open through March 19. No onsite registration on race day.