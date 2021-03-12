FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

*It is recommended to verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19; early registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

21st Annual Runnin’ with the Irish 5K

MARCH 13, 7:30 a.m., Indiana Dunes State Park, 1600 N. County Road 25, Chesterton. runsignup.com. Sign up for the traditional 5K, the 1/2 mile kid’s fun run or the 5K non-competitive fitness walk. There will be no on-site registration, but online registration will be open until 7:30 a.m. on race day. Rolling start times will go from 7:30-9 a.m., and runners should arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to starting window.

Shamrockin' Fun Run

MARCH 16, 6 p.m., 101 Broadway, Chesterton. runsignup.com. Join the Extra Mile Fitness Co., Running Vines and Main Street Tap House for a fun run or walk of three miles followed by raffle drawings for all registered participants, wine and brewery tasting. Dress up in your best St. Paddy’s Day gear and something reflective since it’s a nighttime run. Anyone younger than 14 must be accompanied by a parent.

Shamrock Shuffle