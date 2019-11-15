Butts-N-Guts
ONGOING, 6:30-7:00 p.m., Mondays, Franciscan Health Fitness Center Chesterton, 810 Michael Drive, Chesterton. 219.983.9832 franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. This 30-minute strength class will tighten all those trouble spots. A variety of equipment will be used to tone and tighten the abs and lower body.
Balance & Strength
ONGOING, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Mondays, Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. 219.750.1082. crymca.org/griffith. Strength, balance and flexibility are essential in maintaining a comfortable, independent life. This class will provide the tools to improve in those areas, including coordination, posture and range of motion.
Tai Chi
ONGOING, 10:30-11:25 a.m. Thursdays, Franciscan Health Fitness Center Chicago Heights, 100 197th Place, Chicago Heights. 708.755.3020, franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. Experience these gentle load bearing exercises that are designed to improve balance & build bone density & strength.
Upper Cut
ONGOING, 8:45-9:35 a.m., Mondays, World Gym Cedar Lake, 12937 Wicker Ave., Unit E, Cedar Lake. 219.390.7600. worldgym.com/cedar-lake. With a focus on the entire torso and arms, this class is not only a great upper body builder, but also a fantastic, overall, cardiovascular calorie burner. Short bouts of stepping choreography are interspersed throughout the hour to give the upper body bits of rests from the fatiguing strength work. This is a non-stop class that leaves you sweaty and exhilarated.
Anything Goes
ONGOING, 5-5:55 p.m., Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924. 5348. This class offers a well-rounded strength workout incorporating a variety of formats and equipment. Each week’s workout will be different.
Gobbler Gauntlet 5K
November 23, 8 a.m., Sanctuary Golf Course 485 N. Marley Road, New Lenox, Illinois. runsignup.com. Turkey Day is coming up. Time to get prepared for running off all those holiday calories. Medals to 1st and 2nd for male and female age category. Free beverage coupon for runners/walkers.
Thank God for Pets 5K/2K
November 24, 9 a.m., Lake County Fairgrounds (Annex Building), 889 South Court Street. yourhometownevents.com. Give thanks for the pets in your life by helping support animal related causes, including horses that provide riding therapy for Cystic Fibrosis kids. First 100 get treat bags. Animals available for adoption will be at the event. Please consider bringing pet supplies and food to be donated to participating animal shelters. The event is for humans only, no pets please.