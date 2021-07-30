FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19, advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

Stop, Drop and Run 5K

JULY 31, 8 a.m. Hawthorne Park, 500 Ackerman Drive, Porter. runsignup.com. Join in on this run to help raise funds for the Porter firefighters to continue to replace aging equipment. Part of the funds will also go to the Warren “Skip” Highwood Memorial Foundation, which awards scholarships to individuals pursuing a career in emergency services as well as annually sponsoring a child to go to Hoosier Burn Camp.

Shipshewana Summer Festival Roadrun

JULY 31, 8:30 a.m., The Wolfe Building, 345 Morton St., Shipshewana. runsignup.com. Challenge your friends to a run through the small, quaint town of Shipshewana in Northern Indiana’s Amish Country. There will be a 1-mile kid’s run at 8:15 a.m. for participants 13 and younger and 5K begins at 8:30 a.m.

PR 5K