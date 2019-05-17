Tabata
ONGOING, 7-7:35 p.m. Mondays, Excuse Free Fitness, 18725 Dixie Hwy., Homewood. 708.957.6099. excusefreefitness.com. This total body workout focuses on high intensity interval training or HIIT, with 20 seconds of work and 10 seconds of rest for 8 rounds of each exercise.
Valpo Police K-9 Unit 5K9 Run & 1 Mile Dog Walk
MAY 17, 6 p.m. run; 6:15 p.m. walk, Central Park Plaza, 63 Lafayette St., Valparaiso. runsignup.com. This 5K run and non-competitive one-mile dog walk benefits the Valparaiso Police K-9 Unit. The 5K run is a road course with moderate hills.
5K Fun Run / 1 Mile Walk: Missions Against Violence
MAY 18, 11 a.m., Kessling Park Shelter 4, 2150 A St., LaPorte. 219.851.3325. localraces.com. Participants can stand against domestic violence and sexual assault at this 5K fun run/one-mile walk. High heels and/or hero costumes welcome but optional. Additional activities include outdoor activities, games and snacks. Proceeds benefit Stepping Stone Shelter.
LOFS Fire Department Bucket Brigade 5K
MAY 18, 8 a.m., The Lakes of the Four Seasons Country Club, 1048 N. Lakeshore Drive, Crown Point. runsignup.com. This celebration of the LOFS Volunteer Fire Department's 50th anniversary will feature a 5K run/walk. Proceeds will benefit fire/EMS equipment and gear.
Region Games
MAY 18, noon-5 p.m., Dogwood Park, 1100 North & 23rd St., Chesterton. eventbrite.com. Young professionals can lace up their tennis shoes for this field day with a purpose, complete with games such as tug of war, relay games, trivia, yard games, a nonprofit fair and food and drinks for purchase. Participants can register as an individual or join a team.
The God Water Run for the Thirsty 5K
MAY 18, 9 a.m., Redar Park, 1754 S. Park Ave., Schererville. runsignup.com. This 5K starts and finishes at the park and travels through the neighborhood to the east. Proceeds benefit God Water, a local Christian charity that provides access to clean, safe drinking water for the people of Liberia, Africa.
Walk for the DAV
MAY 18, 9-11 a.m., Wicker Memorial Park, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland. dav17in.com/dav-walk. This walk will benefit local disabled veterans. Additional activities include an Indiana Patriot Guard flag display and fallen heroes remembrance, WWII & Korean War military vehicles, Veterans Museum artifacts, veteran support agencies, lunch and more.
Hill Yeah! 10K Run
MAY 19, 8 a.m., West Beach, 376 N. County Line Road, Gary. runsignup.com. The fifth event in the Race the Region Racing Series, this 10K is held at West Beach.